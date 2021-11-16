Live-Action Mr. Osomatsu Film Unveils Teaser Video, More Cast

( Welcome to , our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know. Few things are able to rival Hollywood's love affair with watching frightening real-world events as they happen and immediately turning around to adapt them into live-action dramatizations. That seemed to be the industry's first reaction to the Thai rescue operation that took place on June 23, 2018, when a youth soccer team and their coach found themselves trapped in a cave due to suddenly rising flood waters. The world collectively held its breath and watched as multiple attempts were made over the course of a week to bring them supplies and figure out a way to get them out safely. This eventually became a rousing, made-for-the-movies success story as all 13 members of the group were rescued a few at a time. Of course, executives and filmmakers wasted no time swooping up the rights to tell this story for themselves, leading to no less than six separate projects in the works all at the same time.

