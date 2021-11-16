ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Live-Action Mr. Osomatsu Film Unveils Teaser Video, More Cast

By Editorials
Anime News Network
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHiyori Sakurada, Hikaru Takahashi, Yasuyuki Maekawa join March 25 film. The official website for the live-action film of the Mr. Osomatsu (Osomatsu-san) franchise unveiled a new teaser video and new cast members for the film on Tuesday. The video introduces all of the Osomatsu siblings, as well as the film-original...

www.animenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
allkpop.com

BTS' Jimin's impact in publicity and revenues for 'Eternals' is recognized by Marvel Studios and the Eternals team

Fans have been super-excited about watching the latest Marvel production 'Eternals' just to witness Jimin's name in the credits at the end of the movie. Many have bought tickets for the movie and have taken recordings and photos of his name on the theaters' screens and posted on Twitter with pride. There have also been nationwide advertisements by fans that started to run on November 3 when the movie opened in theatres. All in all, the inclusion of the song 'Friends,' written, composed, and produced by Jimin, has brought lots of publicity and revenues for the movie.
MOVIES
FanSided

Predator prequel film Prey release date, cast, synopsis, and more

A new film in the Predator franchise is on the way. During the Disney+ Day celebration, Disney revealed that the upcoming movie will be a Predator prequel called Prey set 300 years in the past amid the Comanche Nation. This story follows a warrior who tries to protect her tribute while an alien Predator stalks them. Amber Midthunder will star in the leading role of Naru, reports The Hollywood Reporter.
MOVIES
Variety

Gal Gadot Dishes on ‘Snow White’ Casting, Says ‘Wonder Wonder 3’ Script Is Underway

Gal Gadot will soon take on another iconic character in a live-action adaptation of a classic story: the “Wonder Woman” star is set to play the Evil Queen in Disney’s upcoming “Snow White” remake. Gadot was beaming while speaking for her first time about her villainous Disney role. “I’m so excited,” she told Variety on Wednesday night at the premiere of her new action film, “Red Notice,” which launches Nov. 12 on Netflix. When asked what attracted her to the role of the Evil Queen in this iteration of “Snow White,” Gadot gave a major smile, but refrained from giving away too many...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Producer Teases The Film's Spectacular Visuals

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be "full of spectacular visuals" Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is one of the most highly-anticipated anime films coming next year. The film was originally announced at this year's San Diego Comic-Con at Home, and a full trailer was released last month at New York Comic-Con. Now, one producer is teasing the movie's epic visuals.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hikaru Takahashi
Anime News Network

Netflix Unveils Kotaro Lives Alone Anime's Teaser Trailer

Netflix unveiled a new teaser trailer for the anime adaptation of Mami Tsumura's Kotarō wa Hitori Gurashi (Kotaro Lives Alone) manga on Tuesday. Tomoe Makino (Woodpecker Detective's Office) is directing the series at LIDEN FILMS. Tomomi Kimura (Kochoki) is designing the characters, and Hiroshi Satо̄ is in charge of story composition.
COMICS
disneydining.com

Live-Action ‘Snow White’ Casts ‘Wonder Woman’ Star as Evil Queen!

All the way back in 2016, Disney announced that they would be creating a live-action of their very first animated full-length feature film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Live-action remakes have been very successful for the studio giant, so it made total sense that they would be interested in creating a live-action version of the film that launched Walt Disney and his animation studio into superstardom.
MOVIES
Anime News Network

Netflix Teases Live-Action Gundam Film in New Concept Art

The Netflix Festival Japan 2021 event debuted a new concept art for Sunrise and Legendary Pictures' live-action Gundam film on Tuesday. Netflix will stream the film worldwide. Mary Parent (vice chair of Worldwide Production for Legendary), Legendary'a Cale Boyter (Pokémon Detective Pikachu and Dune producer), and Sunrise's Naohiroshi Ogata are producing.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Tokyo#Anime Film#Anime Series#Toho#Johnny Associates#Chocomatsu San Va
seattlepi.com

'One Piece' Netflix Live-Action Series Sets Main Cast

Iñaki Godoy (“Go, Youth!,” “Who Killed Sara?”), Mackenyu (“Rurouni Kenshin: Final Chapter,” “Pacific Rim: Uprising”), Emily Rudd (“Fear Street,” “Hunters”), Jacob Romero Gibson (“Greenleaf,” “All Rise”) and Taz Skylar (“Boiling Point,” “Villain”) will all star in the series. More from Variety. Godoy will play Monkey D. Luffy, with Mackenyu set...
COMICS
ComicBook

Monster High Live-Action TV Movie Gets Director and Cast

More than a decade after the dolls debuted, the Monster High toyline is getting the live-action treatment with an all-new TV movie on Nickelodeon, the network announced today. In addition to this upcoming live-action movie, fans are also excited for the announced animated series based on the figures, which is also headed to Nickelodeon. Both the new TV movie and animated series will borrow fan-favorite characters while also introducing all-new creations to tell a story of a high school filled with monsters who also have to suffer through all the drama of still being teenagers. The Monster High movie is slated to premiere on Nickelodeon in 2022.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

One Piece Live Action Show Latest News & Update: Netflix Announces Straw Hat Cast Members

Netflix announced the five key cast members that will be playing the franchise's main characters. After years of delays, there is finally some progress on the Netflix-ordered live-action adaptation to the beloved manga and anime franchise "One Piece." Netflix just announced the five key cast members that will be playing the franchise's main characters, Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Nami, Sanji, and everyone's favorite Usopp.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

One Piece Creator Breaks Silence on Live-Action Series Cast

One Piece's creator has broken their silence on the central casting for Netflix's new One Piece live-action series! Netflix and Tomorrow Studios are collaborating on a number of new live-action adaptations such as the upcoming Cowboy Bebop series, so fans have been very curious over how the next major adaptation is shaping up. It was announced that One Piece would be getting an official adaptation of its own, but while it was confirmed that the series would be taking on the East Blue saga of the original manga, the cast of the series had been kept under wraps.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Tokyo, JP
/Film

Thirteen Lives: Release Date, Cast, And More

( Welcome to , our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know. Few things are able to rival Hollywood's love affair with watching frightening real-world events as they happen and immediately turning around to adapt them into live-action dramatizations. That seemed to be the industry's first reaction to the Thai rescue operation that took place on June 23, 2018, when a youth soccer team and their coach found themselves trapped in a cave due to suddenly rising flood waters. The world collectively held its breath and watched as multiple attempts were made over the course of a week to bring them supplies and figure out a way to get them out safely. This eventually became a rousing, made-for-the-movies success story as all 13 members of the group were rescued a few at a time. Of course, executives and filmmakers wasted no time swooping up the rights to tell this story for themselves, leading to no less than six separate projects in the works all at the same time.
MOVIES
Anime News Network

HIDIVE Streams Live-Action School-Live! Film

In this live-action adaptation of the smash-hit anime series SCHOOL-LIVE!, members of the School Living Club must use whatever resources they can find at school to survive the ravages of a zombie outbreak—but not all of the club's members are aware of the undead danger lurking just around the corner...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Harem Marriage Live-Action Series Casts Haruka Shimazaki

The series will air on ABC in January 2022. Takashi Ninomiya (live-action Laid-Back Camp, Mairu no Vich) is directing the adaptation. Kana Yamada (The Naked Director) is writing the script and is also directing the series. Kodansha Comics has licensed the manga, and began releasing the series digitally in January....
TV SERIES
thenerdstash.com

Cynthia Erivo Cast in Live Action Wicked Film

Cynthia Erivo will be defying gravity as she is cast in the live action adaptation of Wicked. The film has been in development hell since the popular Broadway show came out in 2004. Initially all reports indicated that the original cast would be reprising their roles. But now over fifteen years later, Idina Menzel and Kristen Chenoweth have aged out. Erivo has earned the coveted spot as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West in the live action Wicked.
MOVIES
Anime News Network

Aria the Benedizione Film's Extended Promo Video Previews Ending Song

The official website for the Aria franchise began streaming an extended promotional video for the Aria the Benedizione anime film on Friday. The video begins with scenes from previous anime in the franchise before showing footage from the new anime. It also features the ending theme song "Undine: 2021 edizione" (a new recording of the opening theme song for the Aria the Animation series) by Yui Makino.
COMICS
Distractify

Netflix Has Shared the First Teaser for Its Upcoming Live-Action 'Mobile Suit Gundam'

The giant robots or mecha from the world of Gundam are featured in more than one manga or anime series. The term actually describes a franchise that began in the 1970s with a single show called Mobile Suit Gundam. This show (aka The First Gundam) was created by Yoshiyuki Tomino and the animation studio Sunrise. In it, a place called the Principality of Zeon declares itself independent from the Earth Federation, which causes war to break out.
TV SERIES
Anime News Network

Extreme Baseball Anime Tribe Nine Reveals Ōta Tribe Gang's 5 Cast Members

The official website for Akatsuki and Too Kyo Games' new Tribe Nine project revealed two new cast members for the story's Ōta Tribe gang in the project on Friday. The new cast members include:. Junta Terashima as Fucho Sonoda, Ōta Tribe's leader. Reina Kondo as Enoki Yukigaya. Yukihiro Nozuyama as...
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy