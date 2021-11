SETH — For Randy Herron’s computer science students at Sherman High, setting the bar high for achievement is part of the motivation process. “Sometimes students avoid this class as an elective because they think there is too much math in it or it may bring their GPA down because of the difficulty involved,” said Herron. “For the ones who take the leap, they are always glad they did because, while it is challenging, it’s incredibly rewarding. We have smart kids in this county capable of great things, given the chance.”

EDUCATION ・ 7 DAYS AGO