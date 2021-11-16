ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Amber Alert issued for Rochester teen

 2 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a Rochester teen that police believe is in imminent danger.

Rochester Police are investigating an abduction that occurred on Myrtle Street around 4:30pm Monday involving 4-5 black males.

James S. Fernandez Reyes is a Hispanic male, approximately 14 years old with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 3 inches and weighs about 120 pounds. James was last seen wearing Black jacket, blue pants, white Nike Air Force One sneakers.

The vehicle in question is an unknown type mid-sized gold SUV with white NYS license plates.

The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death. Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the Rochester Police Department at (585) 428-1107 or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.

WSYR NewsChannel 9

Eric Smith, Steuben County child killer, set to be released next week; no approved address yet

(WETM) – Eric Smith, nationally known for killing 4-year-old Derrick Robie in 1993, is set to be released on Nov. 17 after spending 27 years in prison. According to the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, Smith does not yet have an “approved residence” as of Nov. 12. Former Steuben County District Attorney John Tunney, […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
