Amber Alert issued for Rochester teen
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a Rochester teen that police believe is in imminent danger.
Rochester Police are investigating an abduction that occurred on Myrtle Street around 4:30pm Monday involving 4-5 black males.
James S. Fernandez Reyes is a Hispanic male, approximately 14 years old with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 3 inches and weighs about 120 pounds. James was last seen wearing Black jacket, blue pants, white Nike Air Force One sneakers.
The vehicle in question is an unknown type mid-sized gold SUV with white NYS license plates.
The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death. Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the Rochester Police Department at (585) 428-1107 or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.
