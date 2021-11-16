Police: Woman wanted after biting officer's ear 'completely off' in Louisiana

Police are searching for a woman who is wanted for biting an officer's ear completely off.

The Houma Police Department in Louisiana responded to several women fighting in the parking lot of Joni B’s Bar on Friday. Police said that during the altercation, 36-year-old Michelle Smith allegedly began to bite the ear of one of the responding officers.

The police department said Smith bit a large portion of the officer's right ear completely off, and then fled the scene. The officer was transported to a medical facility and is currently recovering.

After further investigation, according to police, a warrant has been issued for Smith charging her with one count of second-degree battery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Houma police at (985) 873-6371.