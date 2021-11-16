ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Missing San Fernando Valley couple sentenced to prison

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago

A San Fernando Valley couple accused of removing their tracking bracelets and going on the lam after they were convicted in an $18 million COVID-19 relief fraud case were sentenced to federal prison Monday despite their non-appearance in court.

Richard Ayvazyan, 43, and his wife and co-defendant Marietta Terabelian, 37, have been missing since Aug. 29.

Federal authorities believe the married couple, facing the possibility of years behind bars, removed their location monitoring devices, left a note for their children, and absconded together from their Encino home. The following day, a Los Angeles judge signed bench warrants for their arrest.

Ayvazyan was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison and his wife was handed a six-year term, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Relatives of the couple contend the pair were kidnapped — apparently to prevent them from disclosing the identities accomplices who are not indicted, according to court papers.

U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson rejected the theory, finding that Ayvazyan and Terabelian had a motive to flee and there was no evidence to suggest they were taken by force.

Law enforcement believes Ayvazyan and Terabelian are traveling together.

The couple and two relatives were found guilty in June of scheming to submit fraudulent loan applications under which they and others obtained more than $18 million in Paycheck Protection and Economic Injury Disaster Loan program funds, which they used to make down payments on luxury homes in Tarzana, Glendale and Palm Desert, and to buy other high-end items such as gold coins, diamonds, jewelry, luxury watches, imported furnishings, designer handbags, clothing and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Prosecutors argued for sentencing enhancements for the apparent escape from supervision, and because many of the scheme’s victims are considered “vulnerable.”

Ayvazyan “victimized elderly persons (including those with disabilities), deceased persons and foreign exchange students who had spent only a few months in the United States years ago and now lived thousands of miles away in a foreign country,” prosecutors wrote.

The defendants were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and wire fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Ayvazyan was also found guilty of aggravated identity theft.

The Los Angeles federal jury determined the defendants must forfeit bank accounts, jewelry, watches, gold coins, three homes and about $450,000 in cash, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Evidence showed the defendants used bogus or stolen identities to submit fraudulent applications for the loans. To support the applications, the defendants also submitted sham documents to lenders and the Small Business Administration, including fake identity documents, tax documents and payroll records, prosecutors said.

Prior to the verdict, four accomplices pleaded guilty to criminal charges in the case.

The FBI asks that anyone who has information on the couple call 310- 477-6565.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

LAPD: 16-year-old boy reported missing in West Adams area found

A 16-year-old boy who went missing in the West Adams area of Los Angeles over the weekend has been found, authorities said Thursday. Darrleon Wilmore was last seen Sunday about 6:45 p.m. walking from a business near Crenshaw Boulevard and the Santa Monica (10) Freeway, and authorities sought public help to find him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

At risk 15-year-old girl missing in East Los Angeles

A 15-year-old girl who authorities say has made suicidal statements in the past is missing Thursday and investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s East Los Angeles Station are seeking the public’s help in locating her. Jaylene Roxanne Ramos was last seen at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 300...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Tarzana, CA
City
Encino, CA
City
Glendale, CA
City
Palm Desert, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
HeySoCal

LAPD looking for armed man as ‘person of interest’ in Sunland area burglaries

Authorities Tuesday were looking for an armed man seen in the Sunland area, who police say is a person of interest in a recent series of burglaries. SWAT units from the Los Angeles Police Department joined several patrol cars and at least one K-9 unit around 4:15 a.m. in the 103000 block of Sunland Boulevard, where police set up a command post and began to organize a search for the suspect, said LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#San Fernando Valley#Prison#Fbi#Money Laundering#Harley Davidson
HeySoCal

Police seeking missing 17-year-old Canoga Park girl

Authorities sought public help Monday to find a 17-year-old Canoga Park girl who went missing. Kyla Scott was last seen about 12:15 p.m. Thursday walking away from her home in the 20900 block of Community Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “She has not been seen or heard...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HeySoCal

Huntington Beach Police arrest two men confiscate $1M worth of drugs

Huntington Beach police arrested two men and seized $1 million worth of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine. The two men arrested aged 21 and 29 were taken into custody Tuesday in Bell by HBPD detectives. One of the men had 20 pounds of methamphetamine when he was picked up and a search warrant was issued, which led police to more drugs and guns, the Orange County Register reported. The names of the suspects were not immediately available.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

Hey SoCal News in Review Nov. 8-12

It’s been a busy week, so we’re back to catch you up with this week’s News in Review. Los Angeles: A woman and her husband sued a fertility clinic Monday for negligence and malpractice, alleging that doctors implanted a stranger’s embryo into her body during an in vitro fertilization treatment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Bomb threat at USC prompts evacuations

A bomb threat at USC prompted the evacuation of three campus buildings for about a half-hour Thursday. The USC Department of Public Safety announced about 4:30 p.m. that Grace Ford Salvatori Hall, Sample Hall and Wallis Annenberg Hall had been evacuated after the university received the threats. University officials and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
573K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy