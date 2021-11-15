Social workers say the Texas abortion law further harms victims of rape or incest

This week the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments surrounding the controversial Texas abortion law, SB 8, also known as the six-week abortion ban, which deputizes Texas private citizens to sue anyone who performs an abortion after an embryo cardiac rhythm has been detected and established in a pregnant woman. Around the six-week gestational point is where a fetal heartbeat can be discerned. SB 8 also implicates any person or entity that “aids or abets” a woman seeking to terminate a pregnancy at six weeks gestation. Most women discover that they are pregnant after six weeks gestation has taken place and before 80% – 90% of abortion procedures occur. The law makes no provisions or exceptions in the case of rape or incest. A private citizen could win a lawsuit totaling $10,000 if they successfully sue an abortion provider or person(s) who intentionally assist a pregnant woman obtain an abortion, or unintentionally assist. A driver for a ride hailing service has the potential to be liable for dropping a passenger off at an address that is the establishment of an abortion provider. Lyft and Uber have announced that they will “fully cover” the legal expenses for any driver who is sued.

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO