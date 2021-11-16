ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Virtual session on COVID-19 long-haul recovery happening on Tuesday

By Alexa Trischler
WTXL ABC 27 News
 2 days ago
The Tallahassee Senior Center and Florida State University will host a virtual session about post-COVID-19 conditions and hope for long-haulers on Nov. 16.

The community is invited to ask questions and hear from a medical expert on new research, treatment, and strategies so people can quickly recover from lingering COVID-19 symptoms.

Heath and Wellness Program Coordinator at the Tallahassee Senior Center, Ruth Nickens, said she hopes the meeting will bring people hope in recovery.

"This is a very current and relevant topic to be bringing because I think everybody's got questions or knows somebody in their life who has been impacted by the lingering effects of COVID."

The free virtual session is happening Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. on Zoom. To register, click here .

