Virtual session on COVID-19 long-haul recovery happening on Tuesday
The Tallahassee Senior Center and Florida State University will host a virtual session about post-COVID-19 conditions and hope for long-haulers on Nov. 16.
The community is invited to ask questions and hear from a medical expert on new research, treatment, and strategies so people can quickly recover from lingering COVID-19 symptoms.
Heath and Wellness Program Coordinator at the Tallahassee Senior Center, Ruth Nickens, said she hopes the meeting will bring people hope in recovery.
"This is a very current and relevant topic to be bringing because I think everybody's got questions or knows somebody in their life who has been impacted by the lingering effects of COVID."
The free virtual session is happening Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. on Zoom. To register, click here .
