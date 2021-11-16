ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan state senator charged with assault of a nurse

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan state senator faces a misdemeanor assault charge after he was accused of inappropriately touching a nurse practitioner in August.

The Lansing State Journal reported that the nurse practitioner told Marshall police that during an appointment at Oaklawn After Hours Express in Marshall, Sen. John Bizon grabbed her by the wrist and pulled her into his body squeezing her hip.

The police reports says the nurse said she was so shocked that she didn’t tell him to stop.

When she recommended over-the-counter medication for his symptoms, she said he questioned her decision and became visibly angry.

Bizon didn't return a request for comment by The Associated Press. He will be arraigned in January.

