US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday promised new investment in Senegal in a bid to showcase democracy's benefits as he wrapped up his first visit to Africa. The top US diplomat has sought to offer a more nuanced take on the growing US rivalry with China, by showing how the United States can offer partnerships without overtly pressing African leaders to shun their ever-growing commercial links with the Asian power. During a visit to Senegal, Blinken took part in the signing of contracts worth $1 billion with US companies. They included a technology contract with public security services and a project to reduce traffic jams through better road development. He also visited the Institut Pasteur where he promised support to help Africans make their own vaccines. President Joe Biden has promised to donate more than one billion doses worldwide.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 HOUR AGO