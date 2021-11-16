ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

COVID-19 outbreak postpones Ottawa Senators' next 3 games

By Connor Grott
UPI News
 2 days ago
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The NHL on Monday postponed the Ottawa Senators' next three games due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team, marking the first games this season that league officials have had to postpone because of the coronavirus.

The Senators were set to travel to New Jersey to play the Devils on Tuesday before returning home for matchups against the Nashville Predators on Thursday and the New York Rangers on Saturday. Ottawa's next scheduled game after that is Nov. 22 at the Colorado Avalanche.

Ottawa had 10 players and assistant coach Jack Capuano test positive for the virus over the past 10 days. Among the players out of the lineup due to COVID-19 are goalie Matt Murray, centers Josh Norris and Drake Batherson and defenseman Nikita Zaitsev.

The Senators suffered a 4-0 loss to the Calgary Flames on Sunday.

"It's unfortunate, but as long as guys are safe, that's the No. 1 priority," Senators defenseman Michael Del Zotto said. "But after that, it's an opportunity for other guys. It's a next-man-up mentality."

Though these are the first postponements for the NHL this season, the league has had multiple teams impacted by outbreaks in 2021. The San Jose Sharks had seven players and head coach Bob Boughner in the league's COVID-19 protocols.

The Pittsburgh Penguins also had several players in the protocol, including team captain Sidney Crosby and head coach Mike Sullivan.

