ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Small lineup helps Mavs rally in 4th to beat Nuggets 111-101

Midland Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 29 points and 11 rebounds, Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 13 of his 19 in the fourth quarter and the Dallas Mavericks rallied behind a small-ball lineup to beat the Denver Nuggets 111-101 on Monday night. Dallas opened the fourth period on a 17-6...

www.ourmidland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Herald

Jaren Jackson Jr. helps Grizzlies beat Nuggets -- again

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Jaren Jackson Jr. had 22 points, eight rebounds and three blocks while kickstarting a fourth quarter burst by Memphis and the Grizzlies held on to beat the Denver Nuggets 108-106 on Wednesday night. Ja Morant added 18 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Desmond Bane and...
NBA
Dallas Sports Focus

Mavs beat Celtics on Doncic’s dramatic buzzer-beating three-pointer

Luka Doncic did it to the Boston Celtics — again. Last year at American Airlines Center, Luka Doncic put on his Superman cape and defeated the Celtics with a dramatic three-point shot on the left side of the court with just 0.1 second remaining. Saturday night at the same place and on the same side of the court came the exact same results.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Bullock
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Dwight Powell
Person
Maxi Kleber
Person
Bol Bol
Person
Austin Rivers
Person
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Person
Jason Kidd
Person
Jalen Brunson
Kansas City Star

Barton scores 30, Nuggets beat Pacers 101-98 without Jokic

Will Barton scored a season-high 30 points, helping to make up for the absence of suspended star Nikola Jokic as the Denver Nuggets hung on to beat the Indiana Pacers 101-98 Wednesday night. Zeke Nnaji added 19 points and Jeff Green and Bones Hyland had 12 apiece for the Nuggets,...
NBA
Indy Cornrows

Pacers final score: Nuggets top Pacers 101-98

In a masterclass of competitive losing, the Indiana Pacers continue to struggle in close games, falling late to the Denver Nuggets. The Pacers, a blight on offensive basketball for three quarters, found life on that end of the ball in the fourth quarter only to have their stalwart defense go by the wayside.
NBA
NBA

Game Rewind: Pacers 98, Nuggets 101

Everything pointed towards the Pacers' favor as they entered Ball Arena on Wednesday to play the Denver Nuggets. They had two days of rest, and the hosts learned they would be without Nikola Jokic after the NBA announced a one-game suspension for the 2020-21 MVP. However, after a hard-fought battle,...
NBA
chatsports.com

Mavs-Nuggets preview: Looking for a little payback

DENVER NUGGETS (9-4) at MAVERICKS (8-4) Time: 7:30 p.m. Place: American Airlines Center, Dallas. TV: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: The Eagle 97.1 FM; Univision Zona MX 99.1 FM (Spanish) About the Mavericks: They will be looking to avenge the 106-75 smashing they absorbed in Denver last month when they visited...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavs#Mavericks#Ap#Monte Morris#Austin Rivers 12#Nuggets Guard
dallassun.com

Nuggets carry five-game win streak into matchup with Mavs

The Dallas Mavericks have been waiting for Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis to click. They may not have to wait much longer. Porzingis and Doncic look to build on their best outing of the young season when the Mavericks face the visiting Denver Nuggets on Monday. Nikola Jokic is averaging...
NBA
chatsports.com

Denver Nuggets 101, Dallas Mavericks 111: Three Takeaways

Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Denver, Dallas, National Basketball Association. The grind of an NBA regular season can be difficult to navigate at times. For the Denver Nuggets, a 111-101 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on the second night of a back-to-back Monday night snapped a five-game winning streak. Despite a season-high 35 points for Nikola Jokiu0107, the Nuggets couldn’t overcome cold 3-point shooting and some struggles on the second unit.
NBA
dallassportsfanatic.com

Porzingis, Mavericks outlast Nuggets in 111-101 victory

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Denver Nuggets on Monday night, 111-101, to win their ninth game of the season. Denver held a slight lead heading into the fourth quarter but it was the Mavericks who made a run, outscoring the Nuggets 32-18 in the final 12 minutes to claim the victory.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Yardbarker

'Signature Win': Kristaps Porzingis Leads Mavs to 111-101 Win Over Jokic's Nuggets

Coming into Monday night's contest at the American Airlines Center, vs. the 9-4 Denver Nuggets, a few questions come to mind. Will their current Western Conference ranking correlate with playoff success?. Has Dallas beaten anyone worth mentioning?. Not to say none of the questions hold merit, but it's also early...
NBA
CBS Denver

Nuggets’ Bones Hyland Ranked Among CBS Sports’ Top 10 NBA Rookies

DENVER (CBS4) – A young standout on the Denver Nuggets roster is being recognized for his recent play on the court. Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland slotted in at No. 4 in CBS Sports’ recent NBA top 10 rookie rankings that measures young player performances on a week-to-week basis. Bones Hyland of the Denver Nuggets drives against Malcolm Brogdon of the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena on Nov. 10, 2021. (credit: Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images) “With several players on the injured list for the Nuggets right now, Hyland’s role has seen a significant increase, and he’s certainly been making the most out of it. His standout performance came against the Trail Blazers, where he was launching 3s with the confidence of Stephen Curry,” wrote Jasmyn Wimbish of CBS Sports. Hyland finished Sunday’s game against Portland with 18 points, and he was 4-for-8 from the 3 point line. “Hyland’s shown a tremendous amount of confidence shooting the ball and taking defenders one-on-one,” Wimbish wrote. The Nuggets selected Hyland of Virginia Commonwealth with the 26th pick of the NBA draft over the summer.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy