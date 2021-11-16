ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SUV driver seriously injured in collision with school bus on Hwy. 20 at Cooley Road

By KTVZ news sources
 2 days ago
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 48-year-old Bend man was seriously injured Monday afternoon when his SUV veered into the turn lane of Highway 20 at Cooley Road and struck the front of a school bus, Oregon State Police said.

The bus driver, alone on the bus, also was taken to the hospital for evaluation, troopers said.

The Bend-La Pine School Bus was stopped facing west in the left-turn lane shortly before 2 p.m. as the 59-year-old driver waited to turn left onto Cooley Road, troopers said.

The driver of the Jeep Wrangler, heading east on the highway, veered into the turn lane and struck the school bus head-on, they said. The Jeep driver was taken to St. Charles Bend with serious but not life-threatening injuries and the bus driver also was taken there for evaluation, troopers said. Both men are Bend residents.

There were no children on the bus, OSP said.

The crash remains under investigation, OSP said. They were assisted at the scene by Bend police, Bend Fire and Rescue and ODOT.

Hunnell Road drive-by shooting: 4 parked vehicles hit; 3 occupied, no injuries; suspect pickup sought

Four gunshots were fired into four vehicles parked on the Hunnell Road homeless encampment Saturday night, but the four people inside them were uninjured, police said Sunday as they seek more information to lead to suspects. The post Hunnell Road drive-by shooting: 4 parked vehicles hit; 3 occupied, no injuries; suspect pickup sought appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
‘Armed and dangerous’ fugitive sought in Gorge after exchange of gunfire on Hwy. 97 near Shaniko

Authorities asked the public Monday to be on the lookout for an “armed and dangerous’ man who faces attempted murder and other charges for shooting at a Wasco County sheriff’s deputy on Saturday in an attempt to elude arrest on Highway 97 near Shaniko. The post ‘Armed and dangerous’ fugitive sought in Gorge after exchange of gunfire on Hwy. 97 near Shaniko appeared first on KTVZ.
SHANIKO, OR
