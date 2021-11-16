ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Grizzlies send Houston to its 12 straight defeat 136-102. Clippers vs. Grizz Thurs. at 7PM on 92.9 FM ESPN

By Clay Bailey
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 22 points, six rebounds and six assists, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 18 points and the Memphis Grizzlies beat Houston 136-102 Monday night, sending the Rockets to their 12th straight loss.

Dillon Brooks finished with 16 points, and Kyle Anderson added 15 as Memphis snapped a three-game losing streak. The 136 points was a season-high for the Grizzlies.

Jalen Green led the Rockets with 15 points, while Jae’Sean Tate added 14 points and nine rebounds. Houston, again was stymied by poor shooting, connecting on only 38%.

Neither team entered Monday night playing well. Memphis struggled in its previous three games – all losses by double-digit margins to Charlotte, Phoenix and New Orleans. Meanwhile, over the last four games, the Rockets have lost by an average of 14.3 points a game.

The misery continued early for the Rockets, who just couldn’t match the Grizzlies, even though Memphis had its own problems with turnovers early. But whatever issues Memphis was dealing with, the Rockets had more with a dozen miscues. The Rockets shot a respectable 44% in the half, but Memphis connected on 56% building its lead.

A 20-0 run in the third quarter, part of Memphis outscoring the Rockets 31-15 in the frame, guaranteed Houston’s losing streak would continue for at least another game as the Grizzlies lead reached 40 in the second half.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Last win was Oct. 22 against Oklahoma City in the second game of the season. …G Eric Gordon did not play with right groin tightness, a problem that caused him to miss the Nov. 7 loss to Golden State. “After games, it just tightens up on him. …Right now, he can’t (play).” …Tate was called for a technical in the third quarter after a no-call on his drive to the basket. …

Grizzlies: The Grizzlies’ 74 first-half points was the most allowed by Houston in a half this season. The previous high was by Minnesota with 72 on Oct. 20. …Had a season-high with 33 assists. …Bradon Clarke finished with

UP NEXT:

Rockets: Continue on a four-game road trip with a stop in Oklahoma City to face the Thunder on Wednesday.

Grizzlies: Entertain the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.

