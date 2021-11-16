Bo Nix Tweets Picture After Successful Ankle Surgery

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix appeared to be in good spirits after undergoing season-ending ankle surgery on Monday.

Nix suffered a broken ankle in Auburn's loss to Mississippi State on Saturday. He tallied 11 passing touchdowns in 10 starts in 2021, including two on Saturday afternoon. Nix's 377 passing yards against the Bulldogs marked a career high.

"Surgery was a success!" Nix tweeted. "I am thankful for all the doctors and nurses who made today go so smooth as well as all those who prayed for me and supported me."

"Super excited to start the recovery process so I can be back on the field!"

Nix is in his third season as Auburn's starter. He's tallied 39 career touchdown passes, adding 18 on the ground.

Auburn fell to 6–4, 3–3 SEC on Saturday. The Tigers will face South Carolina next week at 7 p.m. ET.