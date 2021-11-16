ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 cases are creeping back up in NJ. But officials say holiday gatherings can be enjoyed safely

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qOSQY_0cxqjlWo00

Gov. Phil Murphy says that New Jersey is heading backward when it comes to spreading COVID-19.

At his Monday briefing, the governor said that several counties in the state are back up to a high-risk status. Only seven counties in the state are designated as a substantial risk.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that everyone wear a mask in public, indoor settings.

Murphy also says that there have been 54 new COVID-19 cases reported in schools over the course of a week. This now makes 860 cases since the start of the school year.

But despite the number, the governor says that the number of in-school outbreaks is trending in the right direction.

“The number of individuals impacted is actually down with each incident, which I assume has something to do with, I would hope, vaccinations getting more broadly proliferated,” Murphy said.

Meanwhile, as the holidays get closer, many are anxious about returning to large family gatherings.

A new poll finds that 38% of Americans say they are concerned about contracting COVID-19 over the holidays.

Data from the CDC shows that more than 68% of the United States has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Health experts say families who are vaccinated can feel good about enjoying a typical Thanksgiving and Christmas this year.

"We unfortunately still have infections - 70,000 new cases per day. So when you go to indoor congregate settings, wear a mask. But when you're with your family at home, goodness, enjoy it with your parents, children, grandparents. There's no reason not to do that,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci also emphasized that the pandemic is not permanent and that it will end. But how quickly we get there will depend on public and how many people can get vaccinated.

Comments / 48

Heidi Mihok Collins
2d ago

why don't you do your jobs and do a story on the hospitals and how there are no covid patients in them!!! Our hospital in 4 months have had only 4 patients all with heart issues all elderly fully vaccinated. just happen to have covid positive when coming from the nursing home. STOP THE LIES

Reply(1)
17
JBalli
2d ago

the vaccine was evented so pharmaceutical could get their money back they lost in the past 3 years and Fauci could get his kick backs along with a few high powered politicians

Reply(3)
7
John Smith
2d ago

Everyone who voted for Murphy received KY Jelly, a pat on the back and nothing but disappointment. So sad. But hey! I guess they like it because they came back for more!

Reply(3)
3
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cdc#Thanksgiving#Christmas#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
News 12

News 12

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy