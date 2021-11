U.S. Congressman Madison Cawthorn confirmed he will run in a different congressional district than the one he currently represents. In a call with GOP county chairs in his current District (NC-11), Cawthorn announced he would be running in the adjacent new NC-13, not the new NC-14, which is remarkably similar to the current district he represents. He told the GOP chairs “it’s a strategy to increase conservativism in North Carolina." Cawthorn added that President Trump "will support him."

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO