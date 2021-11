About three months into her Arlington stay, foreign exchange student Elise Visser found herself at the center of a powder puff football game Friday night. “We don't have American football back home, so, when I heard about this, I thought I just had to do it,” said the AHS senior, who is from the Netherlands. “It was very confusing and very weird for me, but it turned out very fun.”

ARLINGTON, NE ・ 11 DAYS AGO