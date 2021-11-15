ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

'Dancing With The Stars' Semi-Finals: Watch Melora Hardin's 2 Dances!

justjaredjr.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dancing With The Stars season 30 semi-finals are here!. Melora Hardin hit the ballroom floor for two routines with her partner Artem Chigvinstev on Monday evening (November 15). For their new routine, Melora and Artem performed a Contemporary dance to the song...

www.justjaredjr.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Stevens
Person
Melora Hardin
Person
Paula Cole
TV Fanatic

Dancing With the Stars Pro Hints at Departure

Dancing With the Stars could be losing one of its most popular faces. Val Chmerkovskiy has had an impressive run on the 30th season of the ABC reality series. However, his run with Olivia Jade Giannulli came to a grinding halt on Monday during Janet Jackson Night. The pair became...
TV SHOWS
talentrecap.com

Which Couples Are Paired For Dance-Offs on ‘Dancing With the Stars’?

Dancing With the Stars has once again raised their stakes for this week’s competition. Similar to last week, dancers and their partners will have to learn a second dance for this week’s episode. Instead of performing another relay dance, contestants will instead be battling head to head. This episode will...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dancing With The Stars#Contemporary Dance#Dances#Reality Tv
Pioneer Press

‘Dancing with the Stars’: Watch Suni Lee samba on ‘Janet Jackson Night’

Suni Lee has danced her way into the semifinals of “Dancing With the Stars.”. Her samba on Monday was a huge contrast from the previous week. “Last week was rough,” said the 18-year-old St. Paul gymnast and Olympic champion on ABC’s dance competition. “The day of the live show, I was feeling really sick. The whole time I was thinking, ‘Just get through the dance and then you can get up and go.’ After the dance, I had to run to the bathroom because I had to throw up.”
THEATER & DANCE
TVLine

Dancing With the Stars: Derek Hough Contracts COVID Ahead of Season 30 Finale — Watch His Announcement

COVID-19 has upended Dancing With the Stars‘ 30th season yet again. Derek Hough, who currently serves as a judge on the ABC competition series, announced in an Instagram video on Tuesday that he has contracted a breakthrough case of the virus. “I have some news to share, and I wanted you to hear it straight from me,” Hough began. “Even though I’ve been fully vaccinated, I’ve just been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID. I just found out. I feel OK. I feel strong. I’m currently taking advice from medical professionals, doing everything I can to get better as fast as I...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars': Len Goodman's 'Booty' Remark Raises Eyebrows

Dancing With the Stars is no stranger to on-air gaffes and awkward live moments, and this week was no different. The ABC reality competition held its semi-final round on Monday night, and judge Len Goodman's review of one routine raised eyebrows at home. Goodman, 77, supervised contestant Melora Hardin and pro Artem Chigvintsev's rhumba and emphasized the importance of hip movement. "Hip action is one of the keys to the rumba," Goodman said during the pre-taped package.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
MLive.com

How to Watch “Dancing with the Stars” season 30, week 8

Mondays at 8/7c, watch Dancing with the Stars on ABC. Tonight is week 8, Janet Jackson Night. Join the remaining hopefuls as they compete for the coveted mirrorball trophy. Hosted by iconic supermodel Tyra Banks, Dancing with the Stars pairs celebrity contestants with professional dancers. Learning and performing intricate choreography, these famous competitors boogie for a panel of renowned ballroom experts, striving to impress Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough. Which celebrity-pro pair is in trouble tonight? During Queen Night (week 7), the couples in jeopardy were JoJo Siwa & Jenna Johnson and The Miz & Witney Carson. Tune in for Janet Jackson Night to see who comes out on top, and who may be at risk of elimination.
TV SHOWS
editorials24.com

Dancing with the Stars 2021 LIVE

DANCING with the Stars is back again this week, with Janet Jackon the theme of the night. Tonight’s episode of Dancing with the Stars, airing on November 8, is a tribute to the iconic pop star. Couples will be busting a move to some of Janet Jackson‘s most famous hits,...
THEATER & DANCE
WOOD

Inside ‘Dancing with the Stars Semi Finals’: Remaining couples, song choices and dances

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The pressure is on for Dancing with the Stars’ six remaining couples. In preparation for the highly anticipated finale, the pro-dancer and celebrity couples will compete in two rounds of performances in hopes of WOW-ing the judges, scoring votes from viewers, and avoiding double eliminations. Mark your calendars for Monday, Nov. 15 at 8 pm on My ABC WOTV4, because it’s crunch time for these fierce competitors! Here’s a preview of what’s in store for the upcoming episode.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wkml.com

Jimmie Allen’s ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Days Are Over

Jimmie Allen and his partner on “Dancing With The Stars,” Emma Slater, were eliminated from the show last night (11/8) in a double-elimination. The two danced the cha-cha to Janet Jackson’s “Escapade.”. After the elimination, Allen told People magazine that his dancing days were over. He said, “I’m done dancing....
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Who was eliminated on Dancing with the Stars before season 30 finale?

Who was eliminated on Dancing with the Stars tonight? With the season 30 finale right around the corner, this episode was huge. Only a handful of people have an opportunity to dance for that Mirrorball Trophy, and also perform one of the best dances of the whole season in the freestyle. Getting to that point is a fantastic badge of honor!
TV SHOWS
WOOD

Dancing with the Stars semi-finals recap: See full performances, scores and eliminations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- And then there were four! Monday night’s episode of Dancing with the Stars was one of the most intense episodes yet! It was semi-finals week, and the competition’s six remaining pro-dancer and celebrity couples danced their hearts out in the ballroom in hopes of scoring a spot in the grand finale. There were impressive tricks and twists, triumphs and tears, leaving four couples remaining to contend for the mirror ball trophy. Last week, we shared a synopsis of what to expect during the highly anticipated episode. Today, we’re listing a showing of each performance for your enjoyment, listing the judges scores and shocking eliminations. Relive the episode below!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy