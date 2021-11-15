'Dancing With The Stars' Semi-Finals: Watch Melora Hardin's 2 Dances!

COVID-19 has upended Dancing With the Stars‘ 30th season yet again. Derek Hough, who currently serves as a judge on the ABC competition series, announced in an Instagram video on Tuesday that he has contracted a breakthrough case of the virus. “I have some news to share, and I wanted you to hear it straight from me,” Hough began. “Even though I’ve been fully vaccinated, I’ve just been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID. I just found out. I feel OK. I feel strong. I’m currently taking advice from medical professionals, doing everything I can to get better as fast as I...

