WWE Raw: AJ Styles Compares Himself and Omos to Iron Man and The Hulk

Hulk Hogan has been dealing with "some really bad health issues," according to fellow wrestling legend Ric Flair. "The Nature Boy" discussed Hogan on a new episode of the Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast this week, saying that the two talk every couple of weeks and that "The Hulkster" has been keeping him up to date on what's wrong. He didn't dive into too many details, only saying (h/t WrestlingNews.co), "He's having some really bad health issues but he keeps up with me. We support each other, good and bad. When I was in the hospital he flew up that day like everybody else that came up to see me...Hulk was gracious, Jimmy Hart was great. I don't remember seeing them because I was in a coma but they made the effort to go. Those are the kind of things that mean a lot."

WWE ・ 4 HOURS AGO