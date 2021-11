Paula Badosa, 24, admitted everything was new to her over this season but now she is more used to the biggest stage and she is hoping that will help her a lot in 2022. Badosa, who is enjoying a career-high ranking of No. 10 in the world, lost to Garbine Muguruza 6-3 6-3 in the semifinal at the WTA Finals.

