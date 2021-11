Buffalo Sabres (5-4-1) vs. Detroit Red Wings (4-5-2) Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EDT | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY. SB Nation Detroit Red Wings Blog: Winging It In Motown. The Sabres have not made it easy on their goaltenders. Both Craig Anderson and Dustin Tokarski have played very well and have given the Sabres a chance of winning every night. But they will not be able to play at this level for the entire season and the team has to lessen their workload. Anderson has started 6 games and faced 190 shots for an average of 31.6 shots per game. Tokarski has started 4 games and has faced 131 shots with an average of 32.75. To maintain success they have to lower shots against to an average of roughly 25.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO