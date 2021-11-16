ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Don’t be fooled by viral Facebook post saying company is going to ‘use your photos’

By Laura Morrison, Nexstar Media Wire
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KQckF_0cxqhB1C00

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A viral post on Facebook is offering a daunting message for social media users: “The new Facebook/Meta rule starts tomorrow where they can use your photos.”

Nexstar’s WJW reached out to Facebook directly and found that no such rule has been introduced.

“People can continue to control their privacy preferences using the many user friendly self-serve tools we provide on Facebook, such as Privacy Checkup , and learn more about how we use and protect data in our Data Policy ,” a Facebook representative said in an email.

Facebook renames itself Meta

So if you see the spam post – which, like any good chain mail hoax, claims you have to act now or face the consequences – feel free to ignore it. You don’t have to copy and paste the long message instructing the social media platform to “use” your photos.

Meta, the newly announced parent company of Facebook, continues to play whack-a-mole with misinformation shared on its suite of sites, especially during the pandemic.

Posts like this one actually date all the way back to 2012 , but have regained steam in recent days. And while the privacy settings Facebook suggests are helpful in letting fewer people view your page’s contents, by having a Facebook or Instagram account, you are agreeing to let the company mine your information.

What is the metaverse? A look at what Big Tech views as the next stage of the internet

As seen on the platforms’ data policy page : “We collect the content, communications and other information you provide when you use our Products, including when you sign up for an account, create or share content, and message or communicate with others.”

No amount of posting “I’m not giving Facebook/Meta permission to share my information posted on their website” is going to change the platform using your info in some capacity.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
truthorfiction.com

‘There is No Evidence People Ever Saved Bacon Grease’ Facebook ‘Fact Check’

AdvertisementsAn October 21 2021 post generated a recursive rumor of its own, when it claimed that Facebook fact-checkers had determined there was “no evidence people ever saved aluminum foil or bacon grease” in the course of fact-checking a meme. This secondary claim spread virally, with most commenters accepting it at...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Privacy Settings#Big Tech#Wjw#Nexstar#Instagram#Facebook Meta
Independent Tribune

Column: Is Facebook harmful?

Is Facebook harmful? To some, the answer is clear. But we should proceed with caution. “Facebook’s products harm children, stoke division, weaken our democracy and much more,” Facebook insider turned whistleblower Frances Haugen recently alleged before a Senate subcommittee. To back up her claim that Facebook is harmful to children, Haugen referenced internal Facebook research showing that 13.5% of teenage girls said suicidal thoughts became more frequent and 17% of girls said that their eating disorders worsened after using Instagram (which is owned by Facebook). “Facebook, over and over again, has shown it chooses profit over safety,” Haugen asserted during the subcommittee hearing. Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn concurred, stating that “It is clear that Facebook prioritizes profit over the well-being of children and all users.”
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
Pleated-Jeans.com

Artist “Invades” Other People’s Instagram Photos By Adding Cartoons (20 Pics)

Lucas Levitan is a cartoonist who loves to add illustrations to people’s Instagram photos. This project that he is calling “Photo Invasion,” mixes art and reality seamlessly with his unique perspective. It reminds me of the photoshop trolls, but better and more fun. We’ve got 20 of our favorites below for you to enjoy, but there are plenty of others you can find on his social media and website.
PHOTOGRAPHY
CNET

Don't just deactivate your Facebook account. Delete it permanently

People's opinions about Facebook are a mixed bag. For some, the social media site is an essential tool for keeping in touch with friends and family around the globe, interacting with common-interest groups and getting news. But others see Facebook in terms of privacy violations, political brawling, damaging misinformation and other content that could be harmful to teens. Now known as Meta, Facebook has a new name but the same old problems. Whatever your reasons for wanting to cancel your account, we'll tell you below what steps to follow.
INTERNET
New York Post

Woman’s prank exposes how ‘toxic’ Facebook mom groups can ruin lives

A woman out to prove how “toxic” parents can be on social media made her point by sharing a doctored image of her one-year-old drinking Dr. Pepper from a bottle. Ohio mother-of-two Britney Hampton [Miller], 25, went viral after she shared an image of her infant son Zander sucking soda from his bottle on Facebook, which later ended up on Reddit and Twitter where it drew even more criticism from “judgmental” parents.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

Young People in the Era of COVID and Facebook

COVID-19 has led to a significant worsening of the nation's mental health. Adolescents and children have been severely affected by these changes. A combination of factors, including social isolation and the use of video conferencing and Facebook technologies, are proximal causes. Ultimately, these factors cause stress on the prefrontal cortex,...
INTERNET
case.edu

Banerjee: Don’t let Facebook’s “Meta” rebrand distract you from the company’s awfulness

When Mark Zuckerberg said in July he didn’t want Facebook seen as “primarily being a social media company” but instead as “a metaverse company,” I scoffed. Besides the nebulous definition of “metaverse” and the ambiguity of what exactly is a “metaverse company,” the idea itself is laughable. Sure, the man who is most effectively responsible for social media across the world today didn’t want his legacy to be social media—that’s rich.
INTERNET
mediapost.com

Don't Use Artificial Intelligence To Target Ads To Teens, Watchdogs Urge Facebook

Dozens of advocacy groups are calling on Facebook to avoid using artificial intelligence in order to decide which ads to serve to users under 18. “We are writing to urge you to immediately end all surveillance advertising to children and adolescents, including the use of artificial intelligence to optimise the delivery of specific ads to the young people most vulnerable to them,” Fairplay, Accountable Tech, the Electronic Privacy Information Center, Fight for the Future and 42 other organizations say in a letter sent Tuesday to CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
INTERNET
wdhn.com

Twitter rolls out redesigned misinformation warning labels

Twitter users will soon see new warning labels on false and misleading tweets, redesigned to make them more effective and less confusing. The labels, which the company has been testing since July, are an update from those Twitter used for election misinformation before and after the 2020 presidential contest. Those labels drew criticism for not doing enough to keep people from spreading obvious falsehoods.
INTERNET
CBS 42

CBS 42

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy