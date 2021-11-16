ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autauga County, AL

State issues missing and endangered person alert for woman, 61, who disappeared last week

By Howard Koplowitz
AL.com
AL.com
 2 days ago
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Monday issued a missing and endangered person alert for a 61-year-old woman who disappeared last week...

