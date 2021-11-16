Precautionary boil water notice for Mexico Beach issued on Monday

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A power outage in Mexico Beach on Monday afternoon has led to a precautionary boil water notice for the whole city.

City administrator Doug Baber said a construction crane hit a telephone pole, creating an electricity outage.

Although the power is back on, the outage caused water pressure to drop.

City officials are asking residents to boil any drinking water for one minute before use as a precautionary measure.

They said they hope to have the water tests complete tomorrow.

Updates will also be posted on the City of Mexico Beach Government Facebook page.

