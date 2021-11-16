ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Case Study: Consumer Research Regarding Architectural Preferences for Home Shoppers Ages 55+

rclco.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActive Adult Community (For-Sale) A Residential Developer specializing in active adult communities was interested in attaining product intel that would help them optimize the marketability of its next generation of products. To do so, they desired a third-party analysis of their target market so they could refine their products to best...

www.rclco.com

Comments / 0

WDBO

Study: US shoppers outspend Chinese to restore luxury market

MILAN — (AP) — The personal luxury market of high-end accessories, leather goods and apparel has snapped back to pre-pandemic levels as U.S. shoppers outspent those in China in pursuit of the latest fashion trends, according to a study released Thursday by the Bain consultancy. Global consumer spending on personal...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Half of Consumers Have Increased Digital Engagement with Businesses Since Start of Pandemic, with Preference for Video Chat Climbing 300%, Vonage Research Reveals

Study Finds Consumer Preference for Messaging Apps has Doubled, as Customer Expectations for Engagement with Businesses Change Forever. Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, today announced new research revealing that about half (47%) of consumers worldwide have increased their use of digital channels to engage with businesses and service providers over the past 12-18 months and 87 percent expect to maintain or increase this level in the next 6-12 months. Further, consumers’ preference for connecting with businesses using video has soared by 300 percent since January 2020, while preference for messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Viber, has doubled.
INTERNET
dcvelocity.com

40% of shoppers trust retailers to fulfill orders as promised, study shows

There is a trust gap between shoppers and retailers when it comes to fulfilling online orders, and retailers are addressing the issue with technology, labor, and process improvements, according to a study from supply chain technology provider Zebra Technologies Corp., released this week. Zebra’s 14th Annual Global Shopper Study found that 55% of retailers think shoppers trust them to fulfill online orders as promised, but only 38% of shoppers said they share that trust. Retail associates are less convinced as well, with 51% saying they trust their employer’s ability to deliver or fulfill customers’ online or mobile orders as promised. To remedy the situation, retail decision-makers say they are embracing solutions that “elevate the contributions of front-line staff and improve how inventory is planned and executed in stores and the broader supply chain,” according to the study. Much of that involves reacting to changing shopper behaviors, including “do-it-yourself” (DIY) strategies in which shoppers research product information and availability before and during shopping trips—tasks that previously would have been handled by retail associates. Half of shoppers surveyed said they research product pricing online before they leave home, and nearly a third said they check store inventory before they leave home, according to the survey. What’s more, about a third of consumers said they use their mobile devices to look up competitive prices or browse websites for products during shopping trips. And more than 70% said they have recently left stores without all the items they wanted, with nearly half citing out-of-stocks as the reason for not making an in-store purchase. Nearly 60% of shoppers said it’s faster to look up information on their smartphones than ask associates for help, and the majority of retail associates (64%) agree. Retailers are responding by adjusting processes and adopting technology, according to Bill Inzeo, global retail technology strategist for Zebra Technologies. Steps include reallocating in-store associates for online order fulfillment, a task that has become increasingly important as brick-and-mortar stores function as mini-fulfillment centers and associates take on the task of “shopping for the customer.” Improving inventory item visibility throughout a store’s network is a crucial part of that process, Inzeo said, adding that companies are applying technologies such as inventory monitoring robots and RFID solutions that give item-level availability in real time. “[A retailer’s] network of locations has become a network of supply chain nodes,” Inzeo said in an interview about the survey Wednesday, adding that many outlets function as fulfillment centers, pick-and-ship locations, and that some are “DCs in their own right.” The changes necessitate a greater focus on data, he also said. “Stores need inventory visibility to drive that better [customer] experience,” according to Inzeo. “As they are forecasting demand coming in, [they need to be] putting the right inventory at the right location at the right time.” To address those issues, retail decision-makers are turning to workforce and task management software as well as mobile computers and barcode scanners, according to the survey. “[Retailers] absolutely understand what needs to be done, what their customers are expecting, and [they are] seeing technology as the right investment to make to meet both of those expectations,” Inzeo said.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Case Study#Rclco#Developer
cepro.com

CTA Study Estimates Consumers to Increase Holiday Spending

Consumer holiday spending on tech products and services during the 2021 holiday season (October-December) is projected to reach $142.5 billion, which is a 0.5% increase from 2020, according to new research from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). The 28th Annual Consumer Technology Holiday Purchase Patterns report finds that 83% of...
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

Modern Mobile Gamer 2021: Holiday Consumer Research

It’s been quite a year for the mobile industry! Between the COVID-19 pandemic permanently changing people’s relationships with their smartphones, Apple’s iOS 14.5 release, and the continued revenue growth of mobile gaming, staying up on mobile trends and advertising opportunities has been a challenge — and we’re only just hitting the hectic holiday season.
VIDEO GAMES
Union Leader

Canopy drops as consumer pot preferences shift upscale amid COVID

Canopy Growth reported a negative gross margin for its most recent quarter, showing just how far the cannabis company has to go to reach profitability. The hit comes as consumer preferences shift to higher-end products, including high-THC items and marijuana that comes from a single strain of plant, CEO David Klein said in a phone interview. The evolution in tastes is due in part to customers spending more time at dispensaries as COVID-19 lockdowns relax, he said.
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
yourmoney.com

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards

Amazon blamed the high cost of processing payments for the decision. Online card payments attract a range of fees including interchange fees and other transaction charges. The email to Amazon customers said: “Starting 19 January 2022, we will unfortunately no longer accept Visa credit cards issued in the UK, due to the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions.”
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

This large air fryer is so cheap at Walmart it could be a mistake

This year’s best Black Friday deals will let you expand your kitchen’s capabilities with discounts on a variety of appliances, but you don’t have to wait for the shopping holiday before you begin making purchases. If you’ve been planning to buy an air fryer, you should check out the early Black Friday air fryer deals that retailers are already offering. Among them is Walmart’s $31 discount for the Chefman TurboFry air fryer, which brings its price down to just $69 from its original price of $100.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

If You Have This Spice at Home, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Says

There are few ingredients that can turn a mediocre meal into a great one like the right combination of spices. Whether you like your meal to pack a punch in terms of heat or love adding some seasonal flavors into your favorite baked goods, having an array of spices at your fingertips is the best way to make every meal a masterpiece.
BROOKLYN, NY
u.today

SHIB Whale Buys 171 Billion Tokens, BTC Bulls Are Betting on $100,000-$200,000, Shiba Inu Integrated by CoinGate: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

To help you stay updated on recent crypto events, U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. According to WhaleStats, the crypto market has recently witnessed the birth of a new SHIB whale. One day ago, the anonymous market player purchased $6 million worth of Shiba Inu coins. Eleven hours after the completion of the first order, he or she decided to buy another $2.3 million worth of tokens when Shib fell to $0.000048. Overall, the whale now owns 171 billion tokens.
MARKETS
The Independent

Voices: My birth certificate was legally changed. At 48, I saw the real version for the first time

My birth certificate was legally falsified when my adoption was finalized. The New York State government called it amended.I pored over it as a small child in New York City, looking for clues. It was obvious that it had been changed. Next to my name were the date and time of my birth in 1973. Under “Location” was the hospital I knew I’d been born in. All of that was correct. But under “Mother” and “Father” were my adoptive parents’ names. They had not been there. They didn’t even know who I was then. I didn’t meet them...
POLITICS
FOXBusiness

Amazon may drop Visa as partner on US credit card

Amazon.com Inc is considering dropping Visa as partner on its U.S. co-branded credit card after earlier confirming it would stop accepting Visa credit cards in the United Kingdom as a dispute over payments intensified. The e-commerce giant is in talks with several payment networks including Mastercard Inc, American Express Co...
CREDITS & LOANS
Washington Post

Prominent scientist who said lab-leak theory of covid-19 origin should be probed now says evidence points to Wuhan market

The location of early coronavirus infections in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, suggests the virus probably spread to humans from a market where wild and domestically farmed animals were sold and butchered, according to a peer-reviewed article published Thursday in the journal Science that is the latest salvo in the debate over how the pandemic began.
SCIENCE
EatThis

Virus Expert Issues Warning of "Real Concern"

With COVID-19 cases rising and officials alarmed by the recent surge in places like Minnesota, virus expert Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, warned this pandemic won't be over anytime soon, on MPR News. So how can you stay safe? Read on for 7 essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ScienceAlert

The Most Common Pain Relief Drug in The World Induces Risky Behavior, Study Finds

One of the most consumed drugs in the US – and the most commonly taken analgesic worldwide – could be doing a lot more than simply taking the edge off your headache, according to scientists. Acetaminophen, also known as paracetamol and sold widely under the brand names Tylenol and Panadol, also increases risk-taking, according to a study published in 2020 that measured changes in people's behavior when under the influence of the common over-the-counter medication. "Acetaminophen seems to make people feel less negative emotion when they consider risky activities – they just don't feel as scared," neuroscientist Baldwin Way from The Ohio...
HEALTH

