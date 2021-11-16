ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. to get billions for roads, bridges, public transport from infrastructure package

By Hannah Brandt
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VMdp0_0cxqfFKq00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, President Biden signed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package into law. Pennsylvania stands to get billions in funding from the legislation.

According to Senator Bob Casey’s office, our state will get:

‘Long overdue promise’: Biden signs $1.2T infrastructure deal
  • $12.9 billion for highways & bridges
  • $2.8 billion for public transportation
  • $1.4 billion for clean drinking water
  • $171 million for electric vehicles
  • $100 million for broadband internet

“As the construction folks always say, get some dirt flying so we can start these projects,” Casey said. “You have to invest in order to grow. You have to invest to be safe. You have to invest to create jobs.”

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The legislation was passed by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, including Sen. Casey.

“So much about the life of a family, the life of a business and the commerce and the dynamism of our state’s economy will be enhanced,” Casey said.

Infrastructure bill includes billions to get PFAS out of water

Steve Deck, executive director for the Tri-County Regional Planning Commission, works on infrastructure for Perry, Dauphin, and Cumberland counties. He says this money matters for the Midstate.

“It’s going to make a lot of differences to people that while you don’t think about it normally it’s going to really affect your daily life,” Deck said.

What Biden’s $1T infrastructure package aims to do

Infrastructure hasn’t gotten a boost this big in decades.

“Municipalities and the state have been short on being able to maintain infrastructure for a long time. This will do maintenance. This will do needed improvements. A whole range of things,” Deck said.

To get the federal money states have to match a portion of it, PennDOT press secretary Alexis Campbell explains. The agency estimates our state will have to come up with a billion extra dollars to do that.

US hiring rebounds, adds 531,000 jobs in October

“These new federal dollars are going to be really helpful, but we need state solutions as well to help us to really get the investment into our networks that we really need,” Campbell said.

She’s excited about the improvements but warns Pennsylvanians won’t see them right away.

Biden’s climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions

“You’re not going to immediately see shovels on the ground. And of course, we’re headed into winter and all of what that entails,” Campbell said.

Now that the infrastructure package is law, Democratic lawmakers are working on the Build Back Better Bill. Senator Casey says he is confident that will be passed as well.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 9

Ron Wolf
2d ago

WHY 171 million for "electric vehicles". Waste of money----guaranteed. lil bobby casey still playing with the hair on Joey's legs.

Reply
4
Related
abc27 News

Seven new bills Gov. Wolf signed, including new state holidays

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf signed seven new bills into law, including one that has implications on District Attorneys across the state. House Bill 416, House Bill 1107, House Bill 1120, Senate Bill 248, Senate Bill 420, Senate Bill 550, and Senate Bill 725 were all signed Wednesday, Nov.17. Here’s what they are: […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

PennDOT, Highway Safety Network kick off Operation Safe Holiday

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT and the Highway Safety Network have urged everyone to buckle up while traveling over the holidays at an event held at Lock Haven University on Wednesday, Nov. 17, in the Student Recreation Center of the campus. They encouraged everyone to choose a designated driver if their celebration plans involve drinking. […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
abc27 News

Lancaster Safety Coalition upgrading surveillance system in the city

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Fifteen years ago, smartphones weren’t really a thing. Some cars didn’t even have Bluetooth. There have been lots of advancements in technology, and Lancaster is looking to add some of its own with a major facelift to its surveillance system. “The old system was — imagine watching television in 1992,” Timothy […]
LANCASTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
Dauphin, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
Economy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
abc27 News

Polarizing bill to eliminate permits for concealed carry moves in House

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed House Bill 565 on Tuesday night. The bill eliminates the need for a permit to carry a concealed weapon. The bill passed by a 107-92 vote margin. It now heads to Governor Wolf’s desk. “The legislation to assert Pennsylvanian’s constitutional right to carry firearms without […]
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Public Transportation#Methane Emissions#Whtm#Highways Bridges#Pfas#Penndot
abc27 News

Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 6,637 new cases, 1,666,724 total as of Nov. 18, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, there were 6,637 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total cases to 1,666,724.  There are 3,016 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 657 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Medical Marijuana patients may soon be able to grow plants at home

WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com — Pa. State Senators are sponsoring a medical marijuana bill that would allow patients to grow plants at home. Republican Sen. Dan Laughlin (R-Erie) and Democratic Sen. Sharif Street (D-Philadelphia) are sponsoring the Medical Marijuana Home Cultivation Bill. The bill would allow medical marijuana patients in Pennsylvania to grow a limited number of cannabis plants […]
U.S. POLITICS
abc27 News

Pennsylvania ranked 19 for worst drivers, study shows

(WTAJ) — From road conditions to gas prices and insurance costs, Pennsylvania ranks in the top 20 worst states for drivers, according to a report from Bankrate. The company compared factors such as cost, driving quality, safety, and weather from all 50 states in the country. Ohio was ranked as the best state while California […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Jobs
abc27 News

abc27 News

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
913K+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy