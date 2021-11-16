Kids getting vaccinated

LITTLETON (CBS) – When the town of Littleton first opened up appointments for its kids’ vaccine clinic at the Littleton Middle School, the 100 available appointments were gone within 30 minutes. “The response that we got when we started booking clinics was overwhelming,” said Town Administrator Anthony Ansaldi Jr. The response was so overwhelming, in fact, that the town called upon the Department of Public Health’s “Vax Bus” to accommodate hundreds of additional families who wanted a first dose for their kids. “We were just thrilled because we feel like as a family now, we are just going to be that...

