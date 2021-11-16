ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids getting vaccinated

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth departments offer vaccines for kids 5 to 11;...

KTTS

Springfield School Kids Get First COVID Vaccines

Some Springfield school kids got their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine designed just for kids ages 5 to 11. They received the shots this morning during a press conference. Springfield-Greene County Health Director Katie Towns says the shots come at the perfect time for her own family. “Our...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
1240 KLYQ

CMC Pediatrician Urges Parents to get Kids Vaccinated for COVID

Efforts to get children ages 5 to 11 vaccinated against COVID-19 are in high gear at several venues around Missoula, with appointments through both hospitals, the MCPS, and other facilities, including the University of Montana Pharmacy. KGVO spoke with Dr. Lauren Wilson, Pediatric Hospitalist at Community Children’s, and also Vice...
MISSOULA, MT
thecity.nyc

City Kids Can Get $100 for COVID Vaccine Shots at Elementary Schools

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat, a nonprofit news organization covering public education. Sign up for their newsletters here: ckbe.at/newsletters. New York City is extending its $100 vaccine incentive to young children getting vaccinated at school sites or city-run clinics, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday. “We really want...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Vaccinations
Lima News

COVID could face a faster demise if more kids get vaccinated

The latest, best hope of bringing COVID-19 to heel throughout the state depends on Ohioans who, for the most part, can tell people how old they are with the fingers on both of their hands. Ohioans ages 5 to 11 are now eligible to get vaccinated against the virus, nearly...
KIDS
CBS Boston

Hundreds Of Kids Ages 5-11 Get Vaccinated At Littleton School Clinic

LITTLETON (CBS) – When the town of Littleton first opened up appointments for its kids’ vaccine clinic at the Littleton Middle School, the 100 available appointments were gone within 30 minutes. “The response that we got when we started booking clinics was overwhelming,” said Town Administrator Anthony Ansaldi Jr. The response was so overwhelming, in fact, that the town called upon the Department of Public Health’s “Vax Bus” to accommodate hundreds of additional families who wanted a first dose for their kids. “We were just thrilled because we feel like as a family now, we are just going to be that...
LITTLETON, MA
cwcolumbus.com

Kids 5 and up getting the vaccine excited for sleepovers, playdates and group parties

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Since the start of the pandemic, several kids say they've been bored and lonely. Many of them haven't been able to go to sleepovers, have birthday parties or see family. However, now that anyone over theage of 5 can get the COVID vaccine, it’s becoming a game-changer and many kids feel like they’re getting their childhood back.
COLUMBUS, OH
wpr.org

Pediatric vaccines are rolling out across Wisconsin, and kids are getting their first dose

Vaccines were approved for kids ages 5 to 11 last week, but they’ve been a little slower to roll out than for previous eligible groups. Ten-year-old Ihla Nogalski stopped by a vaccine clinic Monday in the library of Townsend Public School in Milwaukee with her mom Kristen, a fourth grade teacher at the school, before her annual physical — her pediatrician’s office hasn’t yet gotten the pediatric doses, which are one-third the size of those for ages 12 and up.
WISCONSIN STATE
