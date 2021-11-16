ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Luka Doncic, Mavericks snap Nuggets’ five-game winning streak

By Mike Singer
Denver Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuka Doncic faded back and sized up his MVP defender. As spectacular as Nikola Jokic was Monday night, not even he could contend with Doncic’s trademark shot. The Dallas Mavericks snapped Denver’s five-game winning streak, knocking off the Nuggets 111-101 on the second night of a back-to-back. Since 2018-19, the Nuggets...

www.denverpost.com

