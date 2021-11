WASHINGTON ( WGNO ) — The Pelicans went cold, and Washington got hot. The result was a 105-100 Washington victory Monday night.

The Pelicans, who got 31 points from Brandon Ingram, led by as many as 19 points in the second quarter. But, New Orleans scored only 42 points in the second half.

The Pelicans play at Miami Wednesday night.

