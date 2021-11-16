Gaston County Schools to go mask optional at end of November

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Gaston County Board of Education voted 7 to 2 Monday evening to amend their mask mandate and go mask optional effective Monday, Nov. 29.

The date was decided to allow the district to put in all procedures that need to be made by Nov. 29.

