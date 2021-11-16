ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookline, MA

Brookline crosswalk death draws attention to busy Washington Street

By Jason Law, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1irX35_0cxqdsOF00

BROOKLINE, Mass. — The death of a 63-year-old Boston woman in a crosswalk this month is forcing Brookline leaders to take a long hard look at busy Washington Street.

“Cars just go too fast on that part of the road,” Brookline Transportation Board Chair Brian Kane said.

Patricia Arelleno died Nov. 5 after a car hit her around 11:30 in the morning while she was crossing Downing Road along Washington Street. The driver was cited for failure to stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk, according to Brookline Police. Kane suspects speed played a role.

“I have to believe that the [driver] whipped around the corner at a high speed,” Kane said. “The woman was killed in a crosswalk. You’re supposed to be safe in a crosswalk. This is just unacceptable.”

But longtime residents said drivers have been speeding along Washington Street for years, taking advantage of the downhill slope between traffic lights at Commonwealth Avenue and Beacon Street.

According to Brookline Police, there have been 64 car crashes, five bicycle crashes, one e-scooter crash, and three pedestrian crashes on Washington Street between Beacon Street and Bartlett Crescent since 2017.

The speed limit along Washington Street is 25 mph, but neighbor Randy Parker said it’s common to see drivers going 35 or 40 mph.

“It’s an accident waiting to happen, and sadly two weeks ago we saw the worst happen,” Parker said. “This stretch [of road] has been a problem since the day we moved in.”

Kane said he planned to recommend Brookline take steps to fix the problem at Monday’s Transportation Board meeting.

“I’m going to suggest Brookline join [the Massachusetts Vision Zero Coalition], that we begin finding ways to use design and enforcement to slow cars down,” Kane said. “25 miles an hour is the speed limit, but that’s almost useless if there’s not enforcement or if there’s not design changes that really force you to slow down.”

Brookline Town Manager Melvin Kleckner, Select Board Chair Heather Hamilton and Vice Chair Raul Fernandez did not respond to an email seeking comment.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

A boat stuck in Kelley Square causes traffic delays

WORCESTER, Mass. — Thursday morning Worcester police were called to Kelley Square where a large boat was stuck in the middle of the 4-way intersection after a tractor-trailer crash. Around 11:15 a.m. the Worcester Police Department Crash Reconstruction Team investigated a tractor-trailer crash that was towing a large boat. There...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Brockton student arrest investigation

BROCKTON, Mass. — A student charged with assault and battery after a fight in school is at the center of a controversial video that turned up on social media. Brockton police are now investigating whether the school police officer is seen on the video arresting the student who used too much force.
BROCKTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookline, MA
Brookline, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
State
Washington State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston, MA
Accidents
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Boston 25 News WFXT

4-year-old boy suffers gunshot wound in Weare, NH

Weare police were called to an apartment building for a report of a 4-year-old with a gunshot wound to the hand Thursday morning. The child was transported to Concord Hospital. Boston 25 was told there were two other people home when this incident occurred but he was the only person who sustained any injuries.
WEARE, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
64K+
Followers
76K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy