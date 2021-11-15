ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Skate in the Holidays at The Cube

Santa Clarita, California
Santa Clarita, California
 5 days ago

SKATE IN THE HOLIDAYS AT The Cube

Inaugural Christmas Tree Skate and Tree Lighting Set for December 10

Start a new holiday tradition with family and friends by joining in on the inaugural Christmas Tree Skate and Tree Lighting at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center in Santa Clarita. The Christmas Tree Skate will bring spectacular holiday decorations to center ice at The Cube (27745 Smyth Drive) and will begin with a ceremonial tree lighting on Friday, December 10, at 7:00 p.m.

Immerse yourself in a winter wonderland at The Cube with your friends and neighbors and enjoy a little taste of holiday cheer with unlimited photo opportunities. The Christmas Tree Skate is designed for all ages and skill levels and staff members will be available on the ice to provide assistance and tips for beginners and young skaters.

Following the Tree Lighting event on December 10, skaters will be able to take to the ice during regular Public Skate hours to experience the holiday magic at The Cube. Public Skate is offered at the following times:

  • Monday - Friday
  • 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
  • 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. (Friday Only)
  • Saturday - Sunday
  • 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Christmas Tree Skate sessions will be available through Christmas Eve, December 24. Admission prices and available discounts can be found by visiting TheCubeSantaClarita.com.

The Cube is the Santa Clarita Valley’s home for ice and entertainment. In addition to public skating sessions each day, The Cube also offers youth and adult hockey leagues, ice skating lessons, hockey and figure skating practice times, birthday party packages, corporate meeting spaces and more.

For more information about programs and opportunities available at The Cube, please visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com or call (661) 257-CUBE.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. expands COVID-19 booster eligibility to all adults

Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators expanded eligibility for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults on Friday, allowing millions more Americans to get additional protection against the virus amid a recent rise in infections. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, signed off...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

A passenger's weapon accidentally discharged at the Atlanta airport, causing panic and halting flights

(CNN) — The accidental discharge of a passenger's weapon in a security area of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport caused widespread panic Saturday afternoon, prompting a brief halt of departing flights over the busy travel weekend. Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the Transportation Security Administration said in a statement. Atlanta police...
ATLANTA, GA
The Hill

Five takeaways: House passes Biden's sweeping benefits bill

House Democrats on Friday approved the multitrillion-dollar package of social benefits and climate programs at the heart of President Biden ’s domestic agenda, advancing the bill to the Senate in hopes it reaches the president’s desk before Christmas. The vote marked a huge victory for Biden and the Democrats, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clarita, CA
Sports
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Local
California Sports
The Hill

Trump congratulates Rittenhouse on acquittal

Former President Trump congratulated Kyle Rittenhouse after a jury found him not guilty of all charges at the conclusion of his homicide trial in Kenosha, Wis., Friday afternoon. A jury in Kenosha acquitted Rittenhouse of all five charges brought against him, including intentional homicide. Rittenhouse was charged with first-degree intentional...
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Skating#Figure Skating#Holiday Decorations#The Cube
Santa Clarita, California

Santa Clarita, California

23
Followers
71
Post
76
Views
ABOUT

Santa Clarita is a city in northwestern Los Angeles County, California. With an estimated 2019 population of 212,979, it is the third-largest city by population in Los Angeles County, and the 21st-largest in the state of California.

Comments / 0

Community Policy