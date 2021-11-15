SKATE IN THE HOLIDAYS AT The Cube

Inaugural Christmas Tree Skate and Tree Lighting Set for December 10

Start a new holiday tradition with family and friends by joining in on the inaugural Christmas Tree Skate and Tree Lighting at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center in Santa Clarita. The Christmas Tree Skate will bring spectacular holiday decorations to center ice at The Cube (27745 Smyth Drive) and will begin with a ceremonial tree lighting on Friday, December 10, at 7:00 p.m.

Immerse yourself in a winter wonderland at The Cube with your friends and neighbors and enjoy a little taste of holiday cheer with unlimited photo opportunities. The Christmas Tree Skate is designed for all ages and skill levels and staff members will be available on the ice to provide assistance and tips for beginners and young skaters.

Following the Tree Lighting event on December 10, skaters will be able to take to the ice during regular Public Skate hours to experience the holiday magic at The Cube. Public Skate is offered at the following times:

Monday - Friday

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. (Friday Only)

Saturday - Sunday

1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Christmas Tree Skate sessions will be available through Christmas Eve, December 24. Admission prices and available discounts can be found by visiting TheCubeSantaClarita.com.

The Cube is the Santa Clarita Valley’s home for ice and entertainment. In addition to public skating sessions each day, The Cube also offers youth and adult hockey leagues, ice skating lessons, hockey and figure skating practice times, birthday party packages, corporate meeting spaces and more.

For more information about programs and opportunities available at The Cube, please visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com or call (661) 257-CUBE.