Shell ditches the Dutch, seeks move to London in overhaul

By Reuters
 4 days ago

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said on Monday it would scrap its dual share structure and move its head office to Britain from the Netherlands, pushed away by Dutch taxes and facing climate pressure in court as the energy giant shifts from oil and gas....

Reuters

No stranger to turmoil, Dutch dealmaker Wynaendts set for Deutsche chair

FRANKFURT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - As head of Dutch insurer Aegon, Alexander Wynaendts led a complex European financial institution with staff around the world and a large U.S. presence during a turbulent decade, experience that should serve him well as the next chair of Germany's Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE). On Friday,...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Rio Tinto becomes sole owner of Diavik diamond mine in Canada

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company’s statement, a transaction has been completed for Rio Tinto’s acquisition of the 40 per...
BUSINESS
Adam Matthews
kitco.com

Tin producer Malaysia Smelting Corp looks to lift force majeure on Nov 30

(Adds details and background) By Pratima Desai LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Malaysia Smelting Corp (MSC), the world's third-largest tin producer, has told customers it is looking into the possibility of lifting a force majeure, during which its operations were suspended, on Nov. 30, according to a letter seen by Reuters. MSC declared force majeure in June because of coronavirus-related disruption to production. Companies sometimes declare a force majeure when circumstances beyond their control disrupt output. No one at MSC was immediately available for comment. The letter, dated Nov. 18, said that due to a recent drop in COVID cases, companies in the Malaysian states of Selangor and Penang were being allowed to "return to 100% workforce subject to employees' vaccination rates". "Please note than when MSC ceases its declaration of force majeure, MSC is planning to resume operations in an orderly manner," the letter said. "To avoid any overwhelming receipt of tin concentrates which may give rise to delays in treatment of materials...MSC would appreciate if you could provide your tentative delivery schedule of ore as soon as possible." MSC's operations since the coronavirus pandemic started have been impaired by restrictions on staffing numbers and by.
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Sibanye-Stillwater presents new offer to unions in gold wage negotiations

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Sibanye-Stillwater on Thursday said it made a new settlement offer in negotiations over wages at its South African gold operations. If accepted by the four gold mining unions, which are negotiating as a united block for the first time, the offer will increase the company's wage bill at its gold operations by 1.4 billion rand ($89.55 million) by July 1 2023, Sibanye said.
INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Netherlands in uproar as Royal Dutch Shell to relocate to UK

Royal Dutch Shell Plc. has announced a major overhaul to its legal and tax structure, which will see the company leave the Netherlands and relocate to the UK. The changes come as Shell is battling activist investor Dan Loeb, who is demanding it split into two entities to attract shareholders leaving the energy sector due to concerns over climate change.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Mining projects will come if Colombia solves bottlenecks - vice minister

By Julia Symmes Cobb MEDELLIN, Colombia, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Colombia will easily attract major mining investment by solving licensing and regulatory bottlenecks and dealing with security issues comprehensively, the vice minister of mines said on Wednesday. Colombia has long sought to tap its gold, copper and other mineral deposits, especially with the bleak outlook for coal. But potential investors regularly face licensing problems which delay projects or security issues which affect production. The government is working to speed permissioning to ensure exploration leads to successful production, Vice Minister of Mines Sandra Sandoval said on the sidelines of the Colombia Gold Symposium in Medellin. "The best way to promote investment is with concrete and demonstrative actions. If we are able to move today's projects ahead and be successful in consolidating their exploration processes and confirming we have the potential ... investment will come by itself." The country had previously not properly supported nascent exploration projects, she said. "For us it was exploitation, exploitation and we never did the work to identify who was in Colombia and carry out an accompaniment process so they can move ahead." Solving security issues requires a comprehensive approach, she said, including legalizing informal miners and cracking down on illegal supply chains. "Security forces go and get the exploitation, they burn the machinery, they take people to jail. ... But it's such a good business that someone else will come," she said. "We also need to control the profit, who processes it, the transport." China's Zijin Mining has said production at its $1 billion Buritica project is being seriously affected by illegal miners who sell gold to the Clan del Golfo crime gang. "With Zijin we are accompanying them, but with a comprehensive vision of the fight against illegal exploitation," Sandoval said. Some 40% of Colombia's gold output comes from subsistence miners, about 30% from major producers, and the rest from miners in the process of formalizing.
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Gold production in South Africa to eclipse 4Moz per year by 2025 - report

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. However, by 2025, the country’s annual gold production is expected to reach 4.0Moz, with an expected CAGR of...
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Neo plans to develop European hub for rare earth magnets in Estonia

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Canada's Neo Performance Materials announced plans on Wednesday to expand its rare earths operations in Estonia to produce super-strong magnets for electric vehicles (EVs), counting on European Union funding to make it viable. The EU wants to develop domestic output of rare earth magnets -...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Dutch divorce: How Shell splits with Netherlands after 114 years

LONDON/THE HAGUE/AMSTERDAM (Nov 17): A 20-minute stroll through The Hague — the pretty but low-key city that houses the Netherlands' government — takes you from the prime minister's office to the workplace of someone who is arguably even more powerful: the chief executive officer of Royal Dutch Shell plc. But...
WORLD
Reuters

Viewsroom: European bank M&A, De-Dutching Shell

ZURICH, Nov 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Big lenders in the euro zone are doing deals, but not the kind investment bankers dream about. BNP Paribas is in U.S. retreat, BBVA bulks up in Turkey and KBC goes Bulgarian. Liam Proud explains. George Hay explains why the Anglo-Dutch oil major is dropping the Dutch bit.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Lithium Americas beats CATL to buy Millennial for $400 million

(Adds details from CEO interview, stock movement) By Ernest Scheyder Nov 17 (Reuters) - Lithium Americas Corp is buying Argentina-focused Millennial Lithium Corp for $400 million in stock and cash, eclipsing an offer from China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) as demand for the electric vehicle (EV) battery metal surges worldwide. The deal, announced on Wednesday, comes a day after a deadline expired for CATL to respond to the Lithium Americas offer for Millennial (Reuters)%20-%20Lithium%20Americas%20Corp,Technology%20Co%20Ltd%20(CATL). CATL is the world's largest EV battery manufacturer, but does not produce any lithium. Shares of Lithium Americas rose 3.5% on Wednesday, while shares of Millennial fell about 3%.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Colombia to hold bidding round for gold mining areas in early 2022

MEDELLIN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Colombia will begin taking offers in its first bidding round for gold exploration contracts in early 2022, the head of the national mining agency said on Tuesday, as the Andean country continues efforts to diversify its mineral output. Colombia has long hailed its as-yet largely...
METAL MINING
Seekingalpha.com

Shell proposes simplified single-share structure, move to London

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) unveils plans to streamline its structure, discarding its dual-share system in favor of a single line of shares, and to move its headquarters to the United Kingdom from the Netherlands. The proposal would align Shell's tax residence with its country of incorporation in the U.K.,...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Shell Wants to Give Up Dual Citizenship and Stop Going Dutch

That’s another old chestnut ticked off global business’s to-do list. After General Electric Co. and Johnson & Johnson decided last week to break themselves up, oil major Royal Dutch Shell Plc is also taking an obvious long-standing idea from the shelf and turning it into action. Plans to scrap its Anglo-Dutch structure to coalesce around a U.K. domicile underscore the tremendous pressure this organization is under, and point to the power of taxation to guide corporate decision-making more generally.
BUSINESS
jwnenergy.com

Shell ditches ‘Dutch’ from name and makes Britain its HQ

Royal Dutch Shell plc announced a major overhaul of its legal and tax structure that will see the company walk away from the Netherlands amid deteriorating relations with what’s been its home country for a century. The changes come as Shell is battling activist investor Dan Loeb, who’s demanding the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Shell shake-up leaves Dutch royally hacked off

AMSTERDAM, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell's decision to move its corporate headquarters and tax base to London may win over shareholders but it has struck a blow to Dutch prestige. As the energy giant crosses the North Sea, it will shed "Royal Dutch" from its name, ending a...
BUSINESS

