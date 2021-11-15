ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Wall Street set to rise on tech strength; Tesla extends losses

By Reuters
kitco.com
 4 days ago

Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexeswere set to rise on Monday as economically resilient sectorsbenefited from inflation jitters, while investors awaited a slew of retail earnings and economic data this week to gauge the health of consumer spending. The three major Wall Street indexes had fallen between 0.3%...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Oil stocks take a broad beating as crude prices sink

The energy sector took a broad beating Friday, and was the weakest of the S&P 500's 11 key sectors, after crude oil prices were slapped down by fears that rising COVID cases in Europe will drive down demand. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 3.5%, with all 21 equity components losing ground, and has lost 5.5% amid a three-day losing streak. The biggest loser was Devon Energy Corp.'s stock , which slid 5.6%. Among other more active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slumped 4.3%, Marathon Oil Corp. gave up 4.3%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. lost 4.9%, Schlumberger Ltd. fell 5.1% and Chevron Corp. declined 2.2%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures shed 3.7% toward a seven-week low. The energy sector ETF has still run up 19.8% over the past three months, while crude oil futures have climbed 18.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.0%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Junior Gold Stock Trains are Leaving the Station

Last week was pivotal for the precious metal’s complex, with the gold price breaking through key resistance at $1840. Inside of a run that saw the safe-haven metal move higher on seven consecutive trading sessions, it was last Wednesday’s price action that finally broke this level, closing the session on a strong move higher with excellent volume.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite posts 46th record close of 2021 but broader stock market limps lower in week before Thanksgiving

The Nasdaq Composite index finished at a record high amid an otherwise lackluster end of the week for the broader market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ending the session in negative territory, amid growing concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and Europe. However, the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite showed gains outperformed as a retreat in bond yields, which move opposite to prices, helped to support further gains for large-capitalization technology stocks, including chip makers like Micron Technology Inc. , which helped to lead gains in the Nasdaq. The tech-heavy index booked its 46th record closing high of 2021. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down nearly 270 points, or 0.8%, at 35,602, on a preliminary basis. The S&P 500 index ended the session down 0.1% at 4,698. For the week, the Dow closed down 1.4%, while the S&P 500 posted a weekly gain of 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite's record run was aided by a 1.2% gain for the week. Nov. 26 marks Thanksiving in the U.S. and markets will be closed, while early closures will occur on the Friday after the holiday, known as Black Friday.
STOCKS
kitco.com

Gold price needs to consolidate as sentiment falls among Wall Street analysts

(Kitco News) - Although many Wall Street analysts expect gold prices to remain above their breakout levels, sentiment has fallen from last week as the precious metal is likely to consolidate in the near term. The gold prices didn't see much follow-through following the previous week's breakout rally. However, many...
MARKETS
kitco.com

China copper premiums hit record high on tight stocks, VAT issue

* Shanghai exchange copper inventories lowest since 2009. * Customs stops issuing VAT invoices for copper imports - sources. * Move creates lack of material on already tight market - broker (Adds graphic) By Tom Daly Nov 19 (Reuters) - Copper premiums in China have spiked to a record high as an administrative issue over value-added tax (VAT) on imports exacerbates tight supply amid decade-low inventories in the world's biggest consumer of the metal. The premium for physical copper over Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) prices surged to 2,200 yuan ($344) a tonne on Friday, data from industry pricing and information provider SMM showed. That is up a massive 80% from a more than seven-year peak the previous day and marks highest daily assessment in records going back to 2012. Copper has recently been in backwardation on both the ShFE and the London Metal Exchange (LME), where prices for immediate delivery are higher than for future delivery. Copper stocks in ShFE-registered warehouses fell 8.2% from a week ago to 34,918 tonnes on Friday, the lowest since June 2009. Compounding the tightness, China's General Administration of Customs has notified companies, including copper importers, it would this week temporarily stop issuing VAT invoices, three sources with knowledge of the matter said, as it seeks to defer some tax revenue into 2022. This could discourage buyers from importing copper, Marex Spectron broker Anna Stablum wrote in a note, leading to less metal on the market. Importers pay a 13% VAT deposit on refined copper, one of the sources explained, and may be unable to claim this back for 1-1/2 months as customs will not issue invoices with a value above 200,000 yuan until January, increasing their financing costs. Customs did not immediately respond to a faxed request for comment. Stablum said the move by customs had come a month earlier than the usual end-of-year cut-off date and was creating a cash flow problem.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Bernie Sanders
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 4.92% to $263.78 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $233.71 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 1.95% to $345.30 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $39.03 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Depot Inc#Target Corp#Earnings Reports#Reuters#Indexeswere#Faang#Meta Platforms Inc#Dakota Wealth#Musk#Walmart Inc#Wmt N Rrb#Hd N Rrb#Macy S Inc
MarketWatch

Arista Networks stock dips after Morgan Stanley downgrade

Shares of Arista Networks Inc. are off 2.4% in Friday trading after Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall downgraded the stock to equal weight from overweight, writing that the stock's "valuation has come to credit much of the upside we expect over the next year." In order for Arista's stock to head toward what Marshall deems her "bull case," the company would likely need to rack up "new hyperscale wins," and she doesn't anticipate that the company will generate these "incremental wins" in the next six to 12 months. "We could be too conservative in moving to equal weight with larger-than-expected share gains in enterprise or faster ramping of 200G/400G upgrades, or with evidence of potential hyperscale wins materializing earlier than expected," she wrote. "However, we would largely view a faster cycle as creating more difficult 2023 comps." Marshall raised her price target on the stock to $138 from $115 in conjunction with the downgrade, and her new target accounts for the company's recent stock split. Shares have added 41% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 7%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
MarketWatch

Cisco's stock set to suffer biggest selloff in 15 months, shaves points off the Dow's price

Shares of Cisco Systems Inc. tumbled 9.0% in toward a six-month low in morning trading Thursday, to pace both the Dow Jones Industrial Average's and S&P 500's decliners, in the wake of the networking company's disappointing fiscal first-quarter report. The stock is headed for the biggest one-day percentage selloff since it plunged 11.2% on Aug. 13, 2020, which followed Cisco's fiscal fourth-quarter 2020 results. The stock's price decline of $5.09 was shaving about 34 points off the Dow's price, which is down 188 points, or 0.5%. If there is a silver lining to Cisco's stock drop, it's that Cisco's stock is currently the 27th lowest priced in the Dow, so it is the 27th most influential, given that the Dow is a price-weighted index.
STOCKS
investing.com

Wall Street set to rise on strong results from Nvidia, retailers

(Reuters) -The Nasdaq was set for a strong open on Thursday as chipmaker Nvidia rallied on robust third-quarter results, while the S&P and the Dow were on track for gains following a fresh batch of positive retail earnings. Nvidia shares jumped 8.6% in premarket trade after the company beat quarterly...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy