NFL

Lions HC Dan Campbell: Jared Goff 'gives us the best chance' to win

By Adam Stites
 2 days ago
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jared Goff still hasn't won a game as the quarterback of the Detroit Lions, but coach Dan Campbell isn't ready to bench him yet.

"I still think right now he's the guy that gives us the best chance," Campbell said Monday, via the Detroit Free Press. "It’s hard to say that he shouldn’t be the guy right now. It’s hard to say that, man. Because, ah man, there again, every time we tried to throw it in dropback just about, our protection breaks down."

The Lions tied the Pittsburgh Steelers, 16-16, in a mistake-filled game Sunday that saw Goff throw for just 114 yards. Part of the problem was an oblique injury he suffered in the first quarter, although Goff never left the game.

Through nine games, Goff has thrown eight touchdowns with six interceptions and has been sacked 26 times. Lamar Jackson and Justin Fields are the only two quarterbacks who have been sacked more times per game than Goff.

The Lions' backup quarterback is David Blough, a third-year quarterback who made five starts for the team in 2019 and had an 0-5 record during that stretch. Blough has four career touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Detroit acquired Goff in a March 2021 trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams.

