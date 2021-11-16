ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cal Fire Chief Announces Retirement

By 9 hours ago
cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCal Fire's chief is retiring Tom Porter made the announcement today (11/15) in an email to...

sacramento.cbslocal.com

Vacaville Reporter

Tony Velasquez retiring as Fairfield fire chief

After 19 years with the Fairfield Fire Department, Chief Tony Velasquez will be stepping down on Dec. 30. Velasquez, who has served as chief for the last eight years, called it a very bittersweet feeling but expressed optimism about the agency. “(I’m) going out really happy, healthy, excited for the...
FAIRFIELD, CA
Jerry Brown
Bay Net

Battalion Chief Rich Wilson Retiring From Naval District Washington Fire Department

PATUXENT RIVER, Md. -- On Friday, local first responders were given the chance to celebrate Battalion Chief Rich Wilson and his recent decision to retire from a long career in public service. His decision was met with praises and reflection from his colleagues across the region, including the U.S. Naval Academy Fire Department "Fightin' 46" Facebook page, as well as the NDWFD Co.13 Patuxent River page.
Mercury News

Cal Fire appoints new CZU fire chief for San Mateo, Santa Cruz counties

FELTON — A new chief has taken the helm this week of the Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit in the wake of long-time Chief Ian Larkin’s retirement. Cal Fire Director Thom Porter has appointed Nate Armstrong, who previously served as Cal Fire CZU’s deputy chief of operations, to his new unit chief role.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
krcrtv.com

CAL FIRE hiring seasonal firefighters

HUMBOLDT, Calif. — CAL FIRE is looking for seasonal full time firefighters to do heavy physical work involved in fire fighting, assist in building, and equipment maintenance and repair. You will need to have a willingness to live and work in remote areas, working on weekends and holidays, and remain...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KTAL

Retiring Shreveport fire chief named Willis-Knighton director of emergency management

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Retiring Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton has been named the new director of emergency management for the Willis-Knighton Health System. Wolverton will start his new position in early December, the health system announced in a release. He will be responsible for the overall planning, mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery to emergency and disaster events as required by the health system’s Emergency Operations Plan according to Willis-Knighton.
SHREVEPORT, LA
kicdam.com

Storm Lake Fire Department Sees Change In Leadership As Long-Time Chief Retires

Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A change of leadership is underway at the Storm Lake Fire Department as long time Chief Mike Jones enters into retirement. Jones joined the fire service in the mid-1990s climbing the ladder of command until becoming Fire Chief in 2001. During his more than three decades, Chief Jones tells us he has seen a lot changes, especially when it comes to equipment.
STORM LAKE, IA
goldcountrymedia.com

CAL FIRE chief deems 2021 season 'successful'

The Placer County Board of Supervisors received a review of the 2021 fire season during its Nov. 9 meeting. CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire Chief Brian Estes described the 2021 season as “tremendous” but noted, “... But really, I think a very successful fire season in our mission in the protection of life, property and resources across our county compared to some of the disastrous and the magnitude of the incidents we saw across the state. … I think we had some tremendous successes this year.”
PLACER COUNTY, CA
News Break
SFGate

Why Gavin Newsom extending the COVID state of emergency matters

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has extended his state's COVID-19 state of emergency declaration through March 2022, which means he will have had emergency powers for (at least) a full two years. With those emergency powers, Newsom is able to implement sweeping pandemic policy via executive order while side-stepping the Legislature....
CBS LA

Historic Long Beach Hospital To Close Emergency Department

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A nearly 100-year-old hospital in Long Beach will shutter its emergency department this month. FILE — Officials hold a grand reopening celebration for Community Hospital Long Beach in Long Beach on May 27, 2021. A vintage 1929 fire truck, same year the hospital originally opened, was on display for the event. (Brittany Murray/Long Beach Press-Telegram/Getty Images) Community Hospital Long Beach (CHLB) announced Tuesday that it will phase out its emergency department and acute care services over the next week. Beginning Wednesday, Los Angeles County Emergency Medical Services Agency closed CHLB to 911 ambulance dispatches. Then, on the morning of Nov....
LONG BEACH, CA
sapulpatimes.com

Fire Chief David Taylor to retire after an impressive 33-year career with SFD

After 33 years of service to the City at the Sapulpa Fire Department, Chief David Taylor is retiring. Taylor was hired by the SFD in 1988, when he was just 23-years old. He has since made his way up the chain, spending 22 years in such capacities as working on the truck and serving as a Captain, then serving as a Battalion Chief for 3 years, and finally, as the Chief for the last 8 years.
SAPULPA, OK
FireEngineering.com

Sanford (NC) Fire Chief Announces Retirement

Nov. 4—After 47 years as a firefighter with the Sanford Fire Department — 26 of them as chief — Wayne Barber has decided it’s time to step down. Barber, 73, announced Wednesday that he will retire, effective Dec. 31. “I’ve been with the city for 47 years and seen a...
actionnewsnow.com

Oroville Fire Department emergency calls now routed to CAL FIRE dispatch

OROVILLE, Calif. - Emergency calls to the Oroville Fire Department are now being routed through to CAL FIRE Butte County dispatch. This began Wednesday at noon, according to CAL FIRE Butte County. Oroville firefighters will still be responding to emergency calls for now. In August, the Oroville City Council approved...
OROVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

College Professor Gary Stephen Maynard Charged With Intentionally Starting California Wildfires

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A college professor accused of starting fires near the Dixie Fire earlier this year has been formally charged with starting four wildfires. A federal grand jury has returned a five-count indictment against Gary Stephen Maynard, 47, of San Jose, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. He’s being charged with arson to federal property and setting timber afire, The fires happened in the area of the Dixie Fire in Shasta Trinity National Forest and Lassen National Forest while the Dixie Fire was burning. Some of the fires were behind firefighters battling the Dixie Fire, the indictment alleges. Maynard’s alleged...
