Cal Fire Chief Announces Retirement

The Placer County Board of Supervisors received a review of the 2021 fire season during its Nov. 9 meeting. CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire Chief Brian Estes described the 2021 season as “tremendous” but noted, “... But really, I think a very successful fire season in our mission in the protection of life, property and resources across our county compared to some of the disastrous and the magnitude of the incidents we saw across the state. … I think we had some tremendous successes this year.”

PLACER COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO