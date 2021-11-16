Cal Fire Chief Announces Retirement

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A nearly 100-year-old hospital in Long Beach will shutter its emergency department this month.
FILE — Officials hold a grand reopening celebration for Community Hospital Long Beach in Long Beach on May 27, 2021. A vintage 1929 fire truck, same year the hospital originally opened, was on display for the event. (Brittany Murray/Long Beach Press-Telegram/Getty Images)
Community Hospital Long Beach (CHLB) announced Tuesday that it will phase out its emergency department and acute care services over the next week.
Beginning Wednesday, Los Angeles County Emergency Medical Services Agency closed CHLB to 911 ambulance dispatches.
Then, on the morning of Nov....
