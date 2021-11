My birth certificate was legally falsified when my adoption was finalized. The New York State government called it amended.I pored over it as a small child in New York City, looking for clues. It was obvious that it had been changed. Next to my name were the date and time of my birth in 1973. Under “Location” was the hospital I knew I’d been born in. All of that was correct. But under “Mother” and “Father” were my adoptive parents’ names. They had not been there. They didn’t even know who I was then. I didn’t meet them...

POLITICS ・ 5 HOURS AGO