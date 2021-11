I hate how important this game is. After getting embarrassed and outplayed by the Spurs on Wednesday, the Kings transformed tonight's game into one with a 'must win' feel. While the Thunder are not a threatening name on the schedule and are being fully carried on the back of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Kings entered tonight's matchup on the hangover of a three-game losing streak. A fourth loss in a row to the Oklahoma City Thunder would feel like a new low for the season, stirring up reminiscent feelings of nine-game losing streaks from the recent past. In preparation for tonight's game, I snuck into Will's house and destroyed his Poku shrine, so I did my part, and it was really just up the Kings to do their job. Let's see how they did:

