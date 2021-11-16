ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WATCH: George Kittle makes Von Miller look silly with massive block

By Jordan Cohn
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gDvxR_0cxqarKT00

Von Miller is a big dude, standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing in at 250 pounds. Von Miller is an athletic force, running a blazing 4.42 40-yard dash back in the day and an absolutely shredded physique . Von Miller is an immensely talented player, with eight Pro Bowl selections, three first-team All-Pro honors and a spot on the Hall of Fame All-2010s team, among other honors.

And what does 49ers tight end George Kittle have to say about all of that? Nothing. He doesn't care. Heck, it could have been the Incredible Hulk on the other side of the ball — Miller practically is as physically imposing — and Kittle would've put his head down, dug his heels in and done what he does best.

In the finale of a fun Week 10 slate of NFL action, the Rams headed north to the Bay Area to take on the 49ers in an NFC West clash, and Kittle's block on Miller was a nice little microcosm of how the game went as a whole.

I repeat: that is a 6-foot-3, 250-pound, havoc-wreaking all-time great getting completely bullied to the ground by Kittle. Funny thing about it? We don't even flinch when the All-Pro tight end does stuff like this. He's already established himself as quite possibly the best all-around tight end that the game has to offer, better equipped in several facets of the game — pass-catching, blocking, leadership and, most notably, insanity — than the large majority of his peers. Another week, another ridiculous display of strength, skill and determination. We're used to it. We take it for granted. That's just who Kittle is.

Listen to Bay Area sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest 49ers team gear

As of this writing, the Niners are dominating to the tune of a 31-7 game with around 10 minutes left, and it would be foolish to suggest that Kittle's return to full health isn't a big part of the equation.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 3

Related
raidersbeat.com

Sounds Like the Von Miller Trade Might Have Cost the Raiders a Chance at Fletcher Cox

Leave it to the Broncos to screw up a trade for the Raiders. Actually, the Rams might be more to blame. It has been well-documented that the Raiders were trying to trade the Eagles for defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, but it sounds like the reason the trade fell through was because his price jumped up after the Von Miller trade.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Von Miller drops truth bomb on trade from Broncos to Rams

Miller talked to reporters Wednesday about the trade and again talked about how difficult it was to leave the Broncos, admitting it hurt real bad. But then as he made his way to Los Angeles to officially become a Ram, excitement washed over him. When I took off Tuesday morning,...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Blockbuster Trade

Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
NFL
Yardbarker

John Elway Reacts To The Von Miller Trade

The Denver Broncos made arguably the biggest move at the NFL trade deadline by sending Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams. The former No. 2 overall pick now gets to chase a Super Bowl as the Broncos get some nice draft value in return as they figure out the future of the organization.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
Person
George Kittle
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Broncos’ Von Miller Is Seething And Making Threats

Three weeks does not make or break a season, especially early on in a 17-week season. But let's face it, there isn't a whole lot more time for the Denver Broncos to figure this out and right the ship. The first three weeks of the season and the last three...
NFL
thefocus.news

Why did Von Miller leave the Denver Broncos?

Von Miller made his debut for the LA Rams on Monday Night Football, but why did the Superbowl winner leave the Denver Broncos? What was the reason behind his switch?. Having been at the Denver Broncos since he was drafted into the NFL as the second overall pick in 2011, Von Miller has become a legend at Empower Field.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Von Miller has message after Odell Beckham Jr. joins Rams

Von Miller worked hard to bring Odell Beckham Jr. to the Los Angeles Rams, and now he’s ready to reap the rewards. Miller essentially confirmed that the Rams would be signing Beckham by posting an Instagram image of the two video chatting. The caption sent a clear message, both to Beckham and the rest of the league: “Let’s chase this ring family!!!!”
NFL
ABC30 Fresno

George Kittle, Robbie Gould set for San Francisco 49ers return

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Just in time for a pivotal two-game stretch against the NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, tight end George Kittle is returning to the San Francisco 49ers' active roster. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Kittle, who has missed the team's past three...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Von Miller walks through day he was traded from Broncos to Rams

Von Miller spent the first 11 years of his career with the Denver Broncos. He won a Super Bowl with them, is the franchise’s all-time sacks leader and established himself as a fan favorite in Denver. As excited as he is to be a member of the Rams now, Miller was very emotional when he learned the Broncos were trading him to Los Angeles one day before the Nov. 2 deadline.
NFL
numberfire.com

49ers designate George Kittle (calf) to return

The San Francisco 49ers designated tight end George Kittle to return from injured reserve. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said they are "not counting on it 100 percent" for Kittle to suit up against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The team is expected to provide an update following Thursday's practice. Kittle's return would likely cut into Deebo Samuel's target share, but less defensive attention could free up some easier looks.
NFL
FanSided

George Kittle welcomed Von Miller to NFC West with ride into the turf (Video)

Von Miller was making his Rams debut on Monday Night Football and 49ers tight end George Kittle welcomed him to the NFC West with a massive pancake block. The Los Angeles Rams had NFL fans excited for Monday Night Football as the franchise was set to debut two new stars, one for each side of the ball, in wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and edge rusher Von Miller.
NFL
chatsports.com

Now that Von Miller is a Ram, are the Broncos dead in the water?

In case you somehow missed it, the Broncos made a blockbuster move before the trade deadline when they sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams for a pair of draft picks. After that, George Paton mostly sat on his hands, to the consternation of a significant portion of Broncos Country that believed the Miller trade should have been the start of a true rebuild. Instead, the Broncos first year general manager sent a rookie who hadn’t played a snap to the Philadelphia Eagles before sitting down to study his notes before the press conference Tuesday.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
San Francisco Chronicle

Can the 49ers do a better job of taking care of George Kittle?

Given George Kittle’s mounting injury history, ferocious blocking and desire to detonate would-be tacklers, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked Wednesday about potentially lessening the uber-physical All-Pro tight end’s workload. Shanahan’s answer: That’s not happening. “I haven’t heard of people managing a tight end, especially one like Kittle,” Shanahan...
NFL
Westword

Reader: Von Miller Was the Best of the Broncos

The Denver Broncos take on the Dallas Cowboys at 11 a.m. today, and the team will be doing it without Von Miller, just traded to the L.A. Rams. But at least he's going to a championship contender. Although a possible trade of the high-priced player and former Super Bowl MVP...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Von Miller may not make Rams debut vs. Titans

The Rams made a blockbuster trade for Von Miller last week, acquiring him for two draft picks in a deal with the Broncos. There’s a lot of excitement about him joining a defense that features Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and Leonard Floyd, but fans may have to wait a week to see him suit up with the Rams.
NFL
Press Democrat

49ers’ George Kittle, Jeff Wilson return to practice

SANTA CLARA — Tight end George Kittle was back in his No. 85 jersey, happily running routes with no sign of a calf injury that put him on hiatus a month ago. Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. was taking handoffs the first time since undergoing meniscus surgery on his knee five months ago.
NFL
SportsGrid

The 49ers will activate George Kittle for the game Sunday

The 49ers will activate George Kittle from injured reserve, and he will play Sunday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Kittle has been out four weeks due to a calf injury but will make his return for this divisional matchup. Kicker Robbie Gould is also expected to be activated from IR for this game. Gould had been out due to a groin injury. When the 49ers released Joey Slye after the game Sunday, the writing was on the wall that Gould was ready to return.
NFL
1310kfka.com

Von Miller Era- One of the Greatest in Broncos History

I’m a 90’s kid. Well to be fair, I was born in the late 80’s but for the most part a 90’s kid. As I was just beginning to appreciate football, I mean really appreciate the sport, the Broncos were on the cusp of becoming part of football royalty. Always a classy and respected organization, Denver had yet to win a Super Bowl so the mid/late 90’s was, perhaps, the most important time in Broncos history.
NFL
Audacy

Audacy

46K+
Followers
50K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy