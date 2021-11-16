WATCH: George Kittle makes Von Miller look silly with massive block

Von Miller is a big dude, standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing in at 250 pounds. Von Miller is an athletic force, running a blazing 4.42 40-yard dash back in the day and an absolutely shredded physique . Von Miller is an immensely talented player, with eight Pro Bowl selections, three first-team All-Pro honors and a spot on the Hall of Fame All-2010s team, among other honors.

And what does 49ers tight end George Kittle have to say about all of that? Nothing. He doesn't care. Heck, it could have been the Incredible Hulk on the other side of the ball — Miller practically is as physically imposing — and Kittle would've put his head down, dug his heels in and done what he does best.

In the finale of a fun Week 10 slate of NFL action, the Rams headed north to the Bay Area to take on the 49ers in an NFC West clash, and Kittle's block on Miller was a nice little microcosm of how the game went as a whole.

I repeat: that is a 6-foot-3, 250-pound, havoc-wreaking all-time great getting completely bullied to the ground by Kittle. Funny thing about it? We don't even flinch when the All-Pro tight end does stuff like this. He's already established himself as quite possibly the best all-around tight end that the game has to offer, better equipped in several facets of the game — pass-catching, blocking, leadership and, most notably, insanity — than the large majority of his peers. Another week, another ridiculous display of strength, skill and determination. We're used to it. We take it for granted. That's just who Kittle is.

As of this writing, the Niners are dominating to the tune of a 31-7 game with around 10 minutes left, and it would be foolish to suggest that Kittle's return to full health isn't a big part of the equation.

