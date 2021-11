After signing former New York Mets star Noah Syndergaard earlier in the week, the Los Angeles Angels may not be done just yet in revamping their starting pitching depth. As noted by CBS Sports’ Jim Bowden, the Angels are still looking to add at least one more pitcher in the coming weeks. As it stands, Syndergaard is the lone pitcher on the Angels roster that has had at least one career season with 150.0-plus innings pitched.

MLB ・ 3 HOURS AGO