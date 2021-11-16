ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Less Than 20 Percent of Americans Mostly Agree With Either Major Political Party, Poll Finds

By Aila Slisco
 2 days ago
Only 18 percent and 19 percent of American voters "mostly" agreed with the politics of the Republican Party and the Democratic Party,...

Washington Post

Democrats are on course to lose in 2022 and 2024. If they do, we may lose our democracy.

I’ve never been more worried about the future of the country than I am today. I briefly exhaled a year ago when Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump, but now my concerns are rising as President Biden’s poll numbers are dropping. In the new Post-ABC News poll, Biden is down to 41 percent approval and 53 percent disapproval. That’s a record-high disapproval rating for a recent first-year president not named Trump.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Party Politics#Political Party#One Party#Republicans#Americans#Democratic#Democrats#The Democratic Party#The Republican Party#Gop
Washington Post

A plurality of Republicans think they’re more moderate than their party

There’s a reason that former New Jersey governor Chris Christie has found such a warm welcome on cable news programming over the past several days. Christie is ostensibly promoting his new book, an analysis of how the Republican Party might be overhauled after former president Donald Trump reshaped it in his image. But the broader appeal is that Christie is what cable news has found irresistible for more than six years now: a vocal anti-Trump Republican.
POLITICS
mediaite.com

A Mere 24 Percent of Registered Voters Want Biden to Seek Reelection in 2024, New Poll Finds

A new Hill-HarrisX survey finds that sixty-one percent of registered voters in the U.S. believe President Joe Biden should step aside in 2024. Following a spat of bad polling numbers coming off of the Democrat’s losses in Virginia, the survey also found that only 24 percent of those polled believe Biden should seek reelection, with 15 percent saying they were unsure.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

US mid-term terror for Democrats as poll gives Republicans biggest lead for 40 years

Republicans are holding the largest lead to retake seats in US Congress during 2022 midterm elections in 40 years, according to a new poll.A survey jointly conducted by ABC News and Washington Post found that if elections were held now, at least 51 per cent of voters will extend their support to the Republicans.The registered voters were asked if election for the US House of Representatives were being held today, would you vote for in your congressional district. To this, 51 per cent of people said they would vote for the Republican, while 41 per cent said they would...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Democrats fizzle, but they are too arrogant to change

Republicans, according to a new ABC News/Washington Post poll, hold the largest lead in midterm election favor in 40 years. And Democrats’ collective response is, eh, meh, it’s not like it’s 50 years. In other words: Americans, minus the China-fawners, increasingly hate the Joe Biden economy, the left’s coronavirus crazy...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Biden approval hits new low as economic discontent rises, Post-ABC poll finds

Majorities of Americans support President Biden’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package and a pending bill that would spend nearly $2 trillion on social programs and climate initiatives. Yet despite the backing for these measures, Biden’s approval rating has ticked down to a new low, driven largely by more negative views among Democrats and independents, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

The polls are clear: Democratic holdouts are killing Biden

There’s no sugarcoating it: The new Post-ABC News poll is a brutal read for Democrats. President Biden’s approval rating is at a new low of 41 percent. Fifty-one percent of registered voters say they’ll vote Republican in the 2022 midterms — the best showing for the GOP in the poll’s 40-year history. The good news is that the poll also provides a screamingly obvious remedy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Majority of Americans OK with vaccine, mask rules: Poll

A majority of Americans support vaccine mandates for health workers, teachers and people who work in an office setting and six in 10 parents support school mask mandates, according to a poll released Thursday. The Monmouth University poll also said 53% approve of President Biden’s handling of the pandemic even...
PHARMACEUTICALS
