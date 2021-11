Jasmine Sachdev is a freshman International Student from India who is currently studying Marketing at Cumberland University. I mainly chose this program because I am interested in Business. I came to CU for its golf program and I think the Marketing course in Business would really help me expand my knowledge in this aspect. In addition, the marketing strategies used in the United States are very advanced, so I am very eager to learn more with the help of this program.

