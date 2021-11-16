ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri rides Badie to victory over South Carolina

By Brendan Robertson
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zU2V0_0cxqYsCw00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Tyler Badie rushed 34 times for 209 yards and a touchdown and Missouri held off South Carolina’s fourth-quarter charge to defeat the Gamecocks 31-28 on Saturday.

The Tigers (5-5, 2-4 Southeastern Conference) built a 17-point lead when Badie scored on a 19-yard run with 12:31 left in the game. That’s when the opportunistic Gamecocks (5-5, 2-5 SEC) made things interesting by converting two Missouri turnovers into touchdowns and slicing the deficit to three points with 4:32 left. But they never saw the ball again, thanks to Badie, who rushed for 63 yards on the final drive.

The game turned late in the third quarter when blitzing safety Martez Manuel jarred the ball from South Carolina quarterback Jason Brown and defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat recovered in the end zone to give the Tigers a 10-point lead. Missouri’s Connor Bazelak completed 15 of 23 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns. Mookie Cooper had three catches for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Brown, who was making his second start of the year, completed 16 of 30 passes for 193 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Josh Vann had five catches for 62 yards and a touchdown. But the Gamecocks rushed for just 57 yards against a defense that entered the game allowing 270 yards per game on the ground.

GAME CHANGER

Missouri recovered a fumble in the end zone with 4:28 left in the third quarter as Trajan Jeffcoat picked up the Jason Brown fumble to give Missouri a 24-14 lead. Carolina scored 14 straight points in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to three, but Missouri ran out the clock on its last drive to pick up the win.

KEY STAT

209 – Tyler Badie recorded 209 yards rushing for Missouri in the Tigers’ win over Carolina on 34 carries. It’s the first 200-yard rusher against Carolina’s defense since Mark Ingram of Alabama had 246 yards on Oct. 17, 2009.

UP NEXT

Carolina closes out Southeastern Conference play on Saturday, Nov. 20, as the Gamecocks host Auburn. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Henderson, Cooke help No. 1 Gamecocks beat Clemson 76-45

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Destanni Henderson had 16 points off three 3-pointers and Zia Cooke scored 13 points as No. 1 South Carolina pulled away in the second half for its 11th straight win over rival Clemson 76-45 on Wednesday night. South Carolina’s backcourt tandem got things going in the third quarter after managing just seven field goals the […]
CLEMSON, SC
WJBF

CFP top 4 unchanged: Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State

By RALPH D. RUSSOAP College Football Writer Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State held their places in the College Football Playoff ranking, with Cincinnati still sitting at fifth. There was no movement in the top seven after all those teams won last week. Michigan was still No. 6 and Michigan State at seventh, heading into […]
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Kirby Smart, No. 1 Bulldogs gear up for CSU Buccaneers

ATHENS, Ga. — University of Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart, along with a pair of defensive players previewed Saturday’s home matchup against Charleston Southern. The Bulldogs and the Buccaneers kick off at 12 p.m. ET in Athens, Ga.  On Tuesday, Coach Smart, senior Devonte Wyatt  and redshirt sophomore Dan Jackson offered the following comments. […]
ATHENS, GA
WJBF

Clemson leading receiver Ross out against No. 13 Wake Forest

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Clemson leading receiver Justyn Ross will miss this week’s game against No. 13 Wake Forest with a foot injury. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday Ross has dealt with a stress fracture in his foot most of the season. The coach says Ross will need a screw in his foot and […]
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Missouri Football
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
State
South Carolina State
WJBF

Go Dawgs! Local gymnast Sydney Fitzgerald commits to University of Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Friends and family gathered to celebrate one of their own committing to the University of Georgia to compete in gymnastics. “I’m overwhelmed with excitement and I can’t wait to be in Athens competing for the Gymdogs next year,” said gymnast, Sydney Fitzgerald. “We’re just both super proud of her and excited. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
964K+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy