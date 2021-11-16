Wooster bus routes delayed again due to driver shortage

The Wooster City School District announced Monday evening that bus routes for Tuesday morning will be delayed once again due to a driver shortage.

The following buses/routes are affected:

Bus #4 HS & EW will be approx 30 minutes late AM

Bus #6 HS & EW will be approx 15 minutes late AM

Bus #19 HS & EW will be approx 15 minutes late AM

Bus #35 Kean will be approx 20 minutes late AM

Bus #6 Melrose will be approx 20 minutes late AM

Bus #4 Parkview will be approx 20 minutes late AM

"We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for understanding during this challenging time," the district said.

Busing in Wooster for multiple routes was delayed Monday morning.

