ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

EPA reveals first US national recycling strategy with focus on climate change

By Brittany A. Roston
SlashGear
SlashGear
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZFlfE_0cxqYHzP00

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced the first US national recycling strategy, including core objectives and additional areas of focus. In addition to marking the first time the EPA has rolled out a national recycling strategy, this new effort is also the agency’s first recycling plan to factor in the climate impact presented by “materials management.”

Dr. Victor Wong/Shutterstock

Big plans

The EPA’s 2021 National Recycling Strategy was announced on National Recycling Day, bringing awareness to various matters related to materials management and how the US plans to move forward amid increasing climate change concerns. The agency plans to spend the next few years working to support a “circular economy,” referring to recycling programs that reduce the number of resources needed to produce new items.

Going forward, the EPA foresees a future in which the economy uses fewer materials for new products, something that will involve redesigning products to use up fewer resources, as well as redesigning materials and increasing the use of “waste” for new products and materials. Though recycling is an important part of addressing the modern world’s growing waste issues, the first step is reducing the number of materials that’ll end up needing to be recycled.

Five strategies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sAqfw_0cxqYHzP00
Nordroden/Shutterstock

As part of its newly detailed 2021 recycling strategy, the EPA has outlined five specific objectives that it says will strengthen the overall US recycling system. These objectives include improving the markets for recycled materials, improving the nation’s recycling infrastructure and collection of used materials, as well as reducing contamination related to recycling, coordinating to improve data collection, and enhancing the programs and policies that support recycling.

A number of hurdles are presented by the current recycling programs in the US, not the least of which is the nation’s aging infrastructure and failure to effectively educate the public in a way that empowers them to increase their personal recycling efforts. The EPA notes that many people remain confused about which items they’re able to recycle, for example; this may lead to consumers tossing recyclable items in the trash instead.

As well, the lack of standardization across the industry makes it tricky to monitor recycling performance. Standardizing measurements and definitions, as well as collaborating on targets and identifying performance indicators, is one of the big objectives outlined in the EPA’s 2021 national recycling strategy.

Other plans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=427dsO_0cxqYHzP00
photka/Shutterstock

In addition to its five big objectives, the EPA has also detailed other areas its national strategy will focus on, one of which is particularly important: ensuring recycling efforts don’t disproportionately impact certain communities.

The agency says it wants to “increase equitable access for overburdened communities” located near waste and the facilities that deal with it. Improper management of waste can have huge impacts on nearby communities, reducing the quality of life, increasing health risks, and more. Under the new national strategy, the EPA aims to reduce these impacts on communities while likewise making recycling services more equitable and ensuring that overburdened communities aren’t left behind amid this grand effort.

As mentioned, the additional areas of focus will also include reducing the impact recycling efforts have on the environment. The UN’s International Resource Panel found that around half of greenhouse gases around the world are the result of producing, consuming, using, and disposing of the various materials used to manufacture items.

The Biden administration has stated a goal of cutting net greenhouse emissions by around half of 2005 levels over the next decade. The first national recycling strategy, which will take huge steps toward achieving that 2030 greenhouse gas reduction goal, is focusing primarily on dealing with municipal solid waste. However, the EPA will also work with other agencies to lay the groundwork for the circular economy and the environmental benefits associated with it.

Additional strategies will be formed that address materials beyond municipal solid waste, including things like food waste, old electronics, and the plastics that increasingly fill bodies of water and landfills.

Before that happens, however, the EPA says it’ll take the next couple of months to work with others on coming up with a plan to implement its new national recycling strategy. This will involve working with other federal agencies, as well as tribal partners and local entities down to the community level.

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Major onion recall expands yet again: Another two brands to check

This year’s big onion recall has expanded once again, this time with one new recall and an update to an existing recall. The two new advisories come from Alsum Farms & Produce Inc. and Potandon Produce LLC. As with the several other onion recalls and updates published in recent months, the reason for these latest notifications is potential contamination with Salmonella.
AGRICULTURE
SlashGear

Samsung Galaxy S21 One UI 4 released with new list of devices

This week Samsung One UI 4 will be released for devices of several sorts, starting with the Galaxy S21 smartphone family. Starting today, November 15, 2021, One UI 4 will be released to the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Some models will get the update earlier than others, depending on region and potentially depending on carrier.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

This huge Hyundai EV concept is hiding something important

Hyundai is hiding something important in plain sight. While the new Hyundai SEVEN Concept – unveiled today at the LA Auto Show 2021 – may be an expansive vision of what an all-electric SUV might look like with a lavish lounge interior, it’s in fact a thinly-veiled preview of what’s expected to be a three-row EV set to join the IONIQ line.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

Fastest-Growing (and Shrinking) Clean Energy Jobs

Clean energy is a growth industry, and increasingly so, but the COVID-19 pandemic year of 2020 saw the clean energy workforce shrink by 3.73% from the previous year, according to preliminary data from the 2021 U.S. Energy Employment Report, as analyzed by E2, a nonpartisan group that advocates for environmental and economic policies. The gain […]
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Recycle#Economy#Shutterstock Big
Rolling Stone

These Leaders Are at the Forefront of Reimagining Sustainability and Climate Activism for the 21st Century

Preserving our planet is a daunting task, one that requires the best efforts of many different leaders across an array of disciplines. So when it comes to some of the most common responses — things like environmental conservation efforts or increased and improved recycling — humanity must continually improve. Luckily, that’s what’s been happening in the U.S. In the country today, an average of 92.4 percent of corrugated cardboard packaging gets recycled annually. The overall American recycling rate for paper has risen to 65.7 percent, and paper nowadays can generally be used to make new products up to seven times. (Perhaps...
ENVIRONMENT
eenews.net

EPA to preserve Trump-era airplane emissions rule

EPA will not rework a Trump-era rule aimed at regulating carbon pollution from airplanes, the agency announced last night. The decision leaves in place a rule that critics say will not ultimately reduce greenhouse gas emissions from aircraft. EPA said instead of issuing a new rule, the Biden administration will press for new international standards at the upcoming U.N. International Civil Aviation Organization summit, among other efforts.
U.S. POLITICS
citywatchla.com

Climate Change Strategies Will Destroy the Middle Class

It will also likely prove no more successful, in terms of actually addressing the issue, than its predecessors, particularly as China, India and other developing countries ramp up their emissions. Nevertheless, none of this will force the climate activists to reconsider how the current strategies against global warming could break...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Recycling
thebrownandwhite.com

Editorial: Combating climate change starts with us

In light of passing through Halloween, here’s a few spooky (distressing) facts – some that you might’ve already known or maybe some that you need to hear:. More carbon dioxide is currently in the atmosphere than any time recorded in human history. The last seven years have been the warmest...
BETHLEHEM, PA
BBC

COP26: Climate change strategy for school curriculum

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has said changes to the primary curriculum will see a focus on climate change science and sustainability studies. The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.
ENVIRONMENT
kcrw.com

To fight climate change, focus on 1 action and share it with others

“What can I do to address climate change in my own life?”. It’s a question that Alex Hall gets a lot, especially when global warming makes the headlines. He’s a professor at UCLA’s Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences, but this question is one he’s faced in his own home. So as world leaders meet at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow (COP26), KCRW talks with Alex Hall about the best ways individuals can make changes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mitechnews.com

Special Briefing on Climate Change, Federal Aid, and State and Local Strategies

WASHINGTON DC – The Volcker Alliance and Penn Institute for Urban Research will host a Special Briefing on climate change, federal aid, and state and local strategies Nov. 11 at 11 am Eastern. Panelists include Tim Coffin, director of sustainability, Breckinridge Capital Advisors in Boston; Nora Wittstruck, director and ESG...
POLITICS
eenews.net

National parks face tough calls battling climate change

Acadia National Park Superintendent Kevin Schneider laments the day when visitors may no longer be able to walk down to Thunder Hole, a tiny inlet carved naturally out of coastal rocks, where the sounds of crashing waves and thunderous booms have lured sightseers for centuries. For Schneider, it’s Acadia’s version...
ENVIRONMENT
One Green Planet

China and US Agree to Combine Climate Change Efforts

China and the US have both pledged to work together to take action against climate change and cooperate in their goals. Xie Zhenhua told reporters that the two biggest polluters would be their focus based on the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change. Zhenhua said, “Both sides recognize that there...
HEALTH
eenews.net

EPA rules may spark legal war over social cost of methane

EPA’s proposed methane rules could be the next target for legal opponents of the Biden administration’s approach to estimating the value of curbing greenhouse gases. The proposal would place limits on methane emissions from new and existing sources in the oil and gas sector, as part of a multiagency rule package targeting the potent greenhouse gas. The rules are among the first to use the Biden team’s interim social cost of methane calculation, which puts a dollar value on the emissions of a metric ton of the heat-trapping gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bowling Green Daily News

EPA's cleanup of copper mine ending, Vermont to monitor

STRAFFORD, Vt. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency says that its 20-year cleanup of a former copper mine in Strafford is coming to an end and that it will hand over monitoring of the site to authorities in Vermont. The Lebanon Valley News reported Friday that the EPA project manager,...
VERMONT STATE
Hoya

GIWPS Attends United Nations Climate Change Conference

A Georgetown University delegation attended the 26th iteration of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), aiming to uplift stories of women’s climate activism around the world. Representatives from the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security (GIWPS) traveled to the conference, which took place in Glasgow, Scotland from Oct....
GEORGETOWN, DC
SlashGear

SlashGear

32K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy