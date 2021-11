Raise your hand if you remember Jesse Biddle being a key reliever for the Atlanta Braves during their run to the division title in 2018. Raise your hand if you remember Biddle having a poor start to 2019, which led to him being shipped out to Seattle. Now raise your hand if you remember Biddle logging innings for the 2021 Braves. He wasn’t around long and his overall numbers were ugly, but Biddle did in fact put up a good season at Gwinnett and made a cameo appearance for the Braves early in their championship season.

