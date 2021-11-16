ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Woman charged with running into ex-boyfriend with SUV

By Dylan Jimenez, Larry Statser
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cJdWf_0cxqWoi000

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An argument about jewelry leads to a man being struck by an SUV his ex-girlfriend was driving.

Wichita Falls Police responded to a report of gunshots Friday evening in the 4500 block of Barnett Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11oaty_0cxqWoi000
Wichita County Jail

Officers said they found a man with cuts on his arm and legs and areas where skin had been scraped off. They said there was also swelling along the man’s right hip.

CRIME NEWS: Man charged with DWI and aggravated assault after car wreck sentenced

The victim told them he and his ex-girlfriend had been arguing about jewelry and she got in her Chevy Traverse in the parking lot and drove it into him and knocked him down.

According to records, police charged Vannessa Alonzo with aggravated assault and she was released on a $10,000 bond on Saturday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Second sporting goods robber now in custody

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman wanted for robbery of a sporting goods store is now in custody. According to records, 24-year-old Kassidy Latham was booked into jail Tuesday with a $50,000 bond for the robbery at Hibbetts Sporting Goods in Sikes Senter on Nov. 8. The other suspect, Shaundrea Ransom was arrested last week […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
County
Wichita County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Crime & Safety
Wichita County, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Suv#Crime News#Kfdx#Wichita Falls Police#Dwi#Chevy#Texomashomepage Com
Texoma's Homepage

WFPD officer talks about moment saving victim from burning car

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On Veterans Day, a single-vehicle accident turned into a rescue mission for three officers after the car burst into flames. It was a time-sensitive matter after the car caught fire but thanks to the help of W.F.P.D. officers, the driver’s family avoided a devastating tragedy. At 1:22 a.m. Thursday morning, 23-year-old […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Robbery suspect files for lower bond again

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspect in an armed robbery and home invasion who has been jailed since December of 2018 on successively lower bonds asks once again for a lower bond but is denied. Trial has now been set for January 3 for Tyron Davis for armed robbery and the home invasion. According to […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Texoma's Homepage

First “Forever” horse theft defendant pleads guilty

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The first of four suspects in the theft and destruction of the “Forever” horse honoring two McNiel students who were shot walking home from school has pleaded guilty and been sentenced. According to records, Zachary Kaiser, 19, of Bowie pleaded guilty Tuesday in 78th District Court to theft over $2,500. The […]
CLAY COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

WFPD looking to hire new police officers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you are looking for a new career that’s rewarding, Wichita Falls Police Department is hiring! WFPD is currently looking to hire police officers for their Spring Police Academy in 2022 and if you are between the ages of 21 to 44 you are eligible to apply. The department will provide […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Donation Fund started for fiery crash victim

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Facebook Fundraiser has been set up for the victim of a fiery car crash that happened Thursday, November 11. The victim in the crash was identified as 23-year-old Emani Morgan of Wichita Falls. In the Facebook Fundraiser page created by one of Morgan’s family members, it says she has incurred […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
357K+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy