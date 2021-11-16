APPA General Meeting

NEW YORK (AP) — More than half a century after the assassination of Malcolm X, two of his convicted killers were exonerated Thursday after decades of doubt about who was responsible for the civil rights icon’s death. Manhattan judge Ellen Biben dismissed the convictions of Muhammad Aziz and the late...
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday commuted the death sentence of Julius Jones to life in prison without the possibility of parole amid protests and a last-minute court appeal that argued the state’s execution process amounted to “cruel and unusual punishment.”. Stitt’s announcement came after Jones’ supporters staged days of...
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The man who killed Ahmaud Arbery testified Thursday that Arbery did not speak, show a weapon or threaten him in any way before he raised his shotgun and pointed it at the 25-year-old Black man. Under cross-examination by the prosecution on his second day of testimony,...
WASHINGTON — Before the House voted Wednesday to censure Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., and throw him off his committees, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy delivered a veiled that Democrats' seats might not be safe if his party takes control next year. The clash is the latest escalation in political warfare as...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police scoured the city of Memphis, Tennessee, on Thursday as they searched for suspects in the killing of influential rapper Young Dolph at a popular local cookie shop, a shooting that drew shocked and mournful reactions from the music world and throughout his hometown. Few details...
A partial lunar eclipse is taking place early Friday, and astronomers say it will be the longest one in several centuries, lasting almost 3 ½ hours. Weather permitting, skywatchers in many different regions of the world — including North America, South America, Eastern Asia, Australia and across the Pacific Ocean — will be able to catch at least part of the show.
Ten states have launched a joint investigation into whether Meta — formerly Facebook — broke consumer protection laws by trying to attract kids to its platforms, prosecutors announced on Thursday. The bipartisan group involves attorneys general from California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont.
