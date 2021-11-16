Mountain Pine High School moves to virtual classes for rest of week

MOUNTAIN PINE, Ark. — Mountain Pine High School will be going to virtual classes for the rest of the week.

According to the Mountain Pine School District Facebook page, the move is due to an increase in quarantines and absences of both teachers and students.

Mountain Pine Elementary School classes will be virtual Thursday and Friday.

According to the school, one student that’s in quarantine has already tested positive for COVID-19.

