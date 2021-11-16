With Black Friday and other holiday sales, November is one of the best months to score discounts on just about anything. But, this year, supply chain disruptions have shoppers wondering whether they’ll be able to find anything, let alone a good deal. The experts at Consumer Reports say the sales and selection are there, but the most important thing to think about this month is shopping early. The earlier you shop, the more options you are going to have, and you’ll have less worry about shipping delays.
